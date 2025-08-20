Edmonton Oilers
Any Downside?: The Truth About an 8-Year McDavid Extension
Concerns about Connor McDavid’s potential regression on a max-term deal are overblown, writes ones scribe.
Connor McDavid has yet to put pen to paper on his next deal with the Edmonton Oilers, but the possibility of an eight-year extension looms large. For some, the concern is that such a contract could lock the team into paying superstar money during a period of decline. But as Allan Mitchell of The Athletic argues, those fears don’t hold up when it comes to McDavid.
The Oilers’ captain has already established himself as a generational force, with five Art Ross trophies and a decade of dominance behind him. Any slight dip in totals has come from injuries or league-wide changes, not a decline in skill. Surrounded by the strongest supporting cast of his career, McDavid’s ability to produce at the very top of the NHL is expected to continue well into his 30s.
Comparisons underline the point. Mitchell used Nikita Kucherov as the closest comparable; granted, there was no good comparable to McDavid. Kucherov has remained elite well into his 30s, proof that some superstars age differently than most players. The argument Mitchell made was that, if even McDavid’s speed, skill, and vision slightly decline, it won’t be by much. That suggests the Oilers’ window to win with him on their roster at the age of 32 or 33 remains open. Frankly, Mitchell believes McDavid will be effective, if not far better, than most players into his late 30s or beyond.
No Reason to Worry If the Oilers Pay McDavid Big Bucks for 8 Years This Week
Mitchell’s argument is all good news for Oilers fans. There’s no indication yet that an eight-year deal is the direction either side is leaning, but if that is where things go, there should be no cause for concern. McDavid might be in his peak years for the next two or three seasons, but in years six, seven, and eight, he could well outplay whatever deal he signs.
Like Wayne Gretzky before him, McDavid also elevates those around him. Leon Draisaitl’s rise to superstardom and Evan Bouchard’s offensive breakthrough are prime examples of how Edmonton’s core has benefited from practicing and playing alongside the league’s best.
As Mitchell puts it, McDavid is “inevitable.” That inevitability means an eight-year deal is far more likely to secure a decade of brilliance than weigh down the franchise. Instead of worrying about regression, Oilers fans should see such a contract as great news—a commitment that ensures the NHL’s most dominant player remains in Edmonton through his prime and beyond.
Next: Bruins, Oilers Rumored to Talk Small Trade That Could Turn Big
