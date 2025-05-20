NHL News
Veteran Maple Leafs Needs More Time, Hints at Retirement
Max Pacioretty hinted at retirement when he spoke to the media on Tuesday. Is there a chance he hangs up his skates this summer?
TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reports that forward Max Pacioretty says this season was a very difficult one and that he’s not sure if he’ll continue his NHL career next year. While speaking with the media on Tuesday, he talked about how much he missed being away from his family and said he’s just looking forward to getting home and seeing them. The hint was that Max Pacioretty is looking at retirement this summer.
The veteran winger isn’t sure what his future looks like. A productive, yet often injured player, Pacioretty was among the better goal scorers in the NHL for many seasons. However, time and physical issues caught up with him, forcing him to sign several short-term deals at low AAV’s to keep playing. His attempt to land with a Stanley Cup contender didn’t pan out in Toronto, as the Florida Panthers eliminated the Leafs.
Now, at the age of 36, it might be time to focus on other things.
Pacioretty Had a Great NHL Career
If Pacioretty retires, he’ll have ended his NHL career with 335 goals and 681 points. He played parts of 13 seasons, making runs with the Montreal Canadiens, Vegas Golden Knights, Carolina Hurricanes, Washington Capitals, and Maple Leafs.
If he chooses not to hang up his skates, he’ll likely only sign with a team that keeps him extremely close to his family. That could be a challenge, as teams weren’t exactly knocking down his door this past offseason to give him a deal.
Next: McDavid and Draisaitl Annoyed By Tired Oilers Narrative
