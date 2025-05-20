Issues of “Harassment” May Push Marner Away from Leafs

As Mitch Marner’s contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs approaches its July 1, 2025, expiration date, speculation is growing that one of the team’s most dynamic players may be ready to move on, and fan harassment could be a driving factor.

According to Chris Johnston on The Chris Johnston Show, Marner’s complicated relationship with the Toronto market began during his 2019 contract negotiation. A public and prolonged negotiation extended into training camp and triggered several fans to react negatively to him, many crossing the line into personal harassment.

Harrassment from fans against Marner could affect extension decision with Maple Leafs

“That’s when the fans started to turn on him,” Johnston noted.

What Happened With Marner and Some Maple Leafs Fans?

Since then, Marner’s performance in the playoffs has faced harsh scrutiny, and fan frustration has sometimes escalated into harassment. Johnston revealed that Marner has endured multiple uncomfortable incidents, some of which were serious enough to affect his family.

The NHL insider explained: (h/t to @FierySharky for the transcript)

“And, you know, Mitch gave interviews at that time, said it was the first time he’d ever been yelled at. He was walking his dog once, and some guy that summer was yelling like, “Why don’t you have a contract?” And people started talking a lot about his dad and what role his dad may or may not have played in those negotiations… And Mitch kind of bristled at his family being brought into it. And then on top of that, in the six years that followed, when the playoff success wasn’t there, you know, a lot of it was aimed his way.”

Johnston added that he was aware of incidents Mitch had to deal with, “and there’s probably more that I don’t know about, where it bordered on harassment.”

Johnston said there was an incident after Game 7 as well, but wouldn’t get into details of it in an attempt not to give it more life.

Harassment Crosses the Line, and Marner Could Leave as a Result

Johnston admitted that some of the criticism of Marner’s play is fair. That said, there is a point when things get out of hand.

“But, you know, people, it crossed the line a lot of times with some of the, you know, whatever we want to call them, the fanatics and the fan base, the crazies that, you know, people almost took it too personally, I think.”

With unrestricted free agency around the corner and Marner taking a lot of the heat for the disappointing end to the postseason, the harassment issues in Toronto may weigh heavily on his decision. “If their team was not in Toronto dealing with all the crazy circus stuff outside of it, they’d be an unbelievable team,” said Matthew Tkachuk in a recent interview with Spittin’ Chiclets. Players know that it can be tough

Meanwhile, Leon Draisaitl was asked about the pressures of a Canadian market and said “I don’t know if teams feel that they get under pressure with that… But we can handle it.” It happens in Edmonton too, but some players are able to work around it. Marner may not be able to, and he shouldn’t have to.

Will Marner choose a market that isn’t as emotional? That would make sense.

