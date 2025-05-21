Leafs Declined Knies Trade as Forward Talks Offer Sheet Leverage

According to Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts, the Toronto Maple Leafs had the opportunity to trade Matthew Knies for superstar forward Mikko Rantanen—but declined. Friedman didn’t specify whether the potential deal was with the Colorado Avalanche or the Carolina Hurricanes. Still, the mere possibility has stirred speculation about how highly the Leafs value their young winger.

This, coupled with talk of a potential offer sheet, has fans wondering about Knies’ future and the priority the organization is placing on getting his extension done.

Knies, a pending restricted free agent, has become a key part of Toronto’s offseason plans. Despite the team’s disappointing second-round exit and looming decisions on key veterans like Mitch Marner and John Tavares, Knies appears to be part of the club’s long-term core.

Rumors Surrounding Knies Making Headlines

Rumors have circulated that a rival team could attempt to pry Knies away with an offer sheet this summer, but the 21-year-old quickly shut that down. “I want to be here,” Knies said. “I want to play here. That’s all that matters to me.”

Insiders have also expressed confidence that a deal with GM Brad Treliving would get done. One analyst noted, “I’m not concerned that it’s not going to get done. He’s got the money, he understands the value of the player.”

Matthew Knies: Maple Leafs extension and offer sheet rumors

In fact, the Leafs value Knies so highly that Friedman’s report that they turned down the opportunity to trade Knies for Rantanen suggests he’s their top priority. The same can’t be said for Mitch Marner, whom the Leafs approached about a trade, but Marner declined to waive his no-move clause.

Knies, who battled through an undisclosed injury during the playoffs, is viewed as a power forward with immense upside—something the Leafs sorely lack. With speculation now mounting that Marner could be traded ahead of free agency, Knies might be the guy who gets most of the money Marner was likely to receive.

If the Leafs truly turned down Rantanen for Knies, it signals just how much faith the front office has in the young forward’s potential—and how critical he is to the team’s future. The fact that he’s balking at offer sheet talk and might not use his leverage that comes with being an offer sheet target suggests a deal might be right around the corner.

