Senators Sold: Speculation Starts Involving Key Team Decisions

Toronto billionaire Michael Andlauer has won the day when it comes to questions regarding ownership of the Ottawa Senators. While the process could take months to finalize, Andlauer is signing a binding agreement to acquire the Ottawa Senators, as confirmed by Sportsnet and the Ottawa Senators franchise. According to sources, Jeff York and his 20-plus partners are also involved as partners in Andlauer’s purchase of the team. The winning bid is worth roughly $1 billion — the highest price ever paid for an NHL team.

News Release: Senators Sports & Entertainment announces that Michael Andlauer has entered into an agreement to purchase the Ottawa Senators Hockey Club: https://t.co/SsvqkXUipK pic.twitter.com/XrIkECwHkv — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) June 13, 2023

The announcement came from the board of directors of Senators Sports & Entertainment, stating that an entity controlled by Michael Andlauer has entered into an agreement to purchase 90% of the Ottawa Senators Hockey Club, including operational control. Anna and Olivia Melnyk, through the Melnyk Estate, will retain a 10% interest in the club. The acquisition is subject to approval from the National Hockey League and finalization of the sale process, after which Andlauer will assume control of the organization’s operations. He’ll also need to sell his stake in the Montreal Canadiens as part of the agreement to purchase the Sens.

Michael Andlauer Ottawa Senators

Expressing his enthusiasm about the purchase, Andlauer stated, “My family and I are very excited to be a part of the Ottawa Senators Hockey Club. I believe that the Senators’ fanbase is one of the most passionate in the league, and I’m excited to take the franchise’s success both on and off the ice to the next level.” Showing he’s all in, another report by Brent Wallace is that Andlauer intends to move to Ottawa and make the city his permanent residence.

Let the Speculation Surrounding the Senators Begin

Patrick Roy as Coach?

The news of the acquisition has sparked speculation about potential changes within the team. One intriguing possibility is the addition of Patrick Roy to the Ottawa Senators. Roy, a highly accomplished former player and coach, seems like a natural fit for the team. With his experience winning the Memorial Cup and his ability to connect with young players, coupled with his bilingualism, Roy could bring valuable leadership to the organization. However, it remains to be seen whether discussions will materialize into a coaching role for Roy, as he recently stepped down from his positions as head coach and general manager of the Quebec Remparts in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Steve Staios as GM?

In addition, there have been talks about Steve Staios potentially joining the Senators as a future general manager. Staios, who previously worked alongside Andlauer with the Hamilton Bulldogs, could be an excellent fit for the position. However, if Staios were to join the Senators, it might complicate the succession plan for the Edmonton Oilers, as he is being groomed to eventually become their next general manager. The Oilers’ current GM, Ken Holland, has expressed his commitment to the team for the upcoming season but has hinted at increasing Staios’ responsibilities and potentially preparing him for a future takeover.

As Michael Andlauer prepares to take ownership of the Ottawa Senators, the hockey world eagerly awaits further developments regarding potential changes in coaching and management. Those developments may come well down the road, but changes feel inevitable.

