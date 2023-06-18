Golden Knights Hit Snag Trying to Sign Barbashev to Extension

The acquisition of Ivan Barbashev by the Vegas Golden Knights at the trade deadline proved to be a winning move. The seamless integration and impressive performance of Barbashev during his four-month tenure in Vegas have sparked discussions about a potential long-term deal between the player and the team. In fact, Elliotte Friedman is reporting that the Golden Knights made moves to ink the forward to a long-term deal before the playoffs began.

Friedman also notes that initial talks did not yield an agreement as the two sides found themselves “too far apart” in their respective positions. That said, Friedman suggests that Vegas will make another effort to secure Barbashev’s services for the long term.

📲 Ivan Barbashev is a two-time Stanley Cup Champion 💈 pic.twitter.com/0qBOYLCqhl — 🏆 – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 16, 2023

Undoubtedly, reaching an agreement won’t be a straightforward task. Barbashev’s standout performances have significantly raised his market value, and he is expected to command a substantial pay raise. His previous team-friendly contract, featuring a $2.25 million cap hit, will pale in comparison to the figures likely to be involved in his next deal.

Meanwhile, the Golden Knights, who face another offseason of navigating the salary cap, will need to skillfully manage their financial resources to accommodate Barbashev’s new contract. Moreover, they will face competition from other teams vying for the services of the two-time Stanley Cup champion. Barbashev’s impressive postseason showing, where he contributed seven goals and 18 points while playing on the top line, has elevated his status as one of the most sought-after unrestricted free agents in the market.

As negotiations unfold, the Golden Knights will need to balance the desire to retain Barbashev’s services with their cap constraints. The dynamic winger’s impact on the team and his newfound status as an elite free agent make him an attractive asset for multiple suitors. It remains to be seen if the Golden Knights can successfully strike a deal that satisfies both parties and keeps Barbashev in Vegas for the long haul.

As for comparables, Friedman drew attention to the Colorado Avalanche’s signing of Valeri Nichushkin last summer, highlighting it as a similar case in terms of previous earnings and future expectations. After his impressive performance in the playoffs, where he scored nine goals and recorded 15 points to contribute to Colorado winning the Stanley Cup, Nichushkin’s value increased. As a result, the team entered negotiations and eventually agreed to an eight-year contract worth $49 million, replacing his previous two-year deal worth $5 million.

Next: Could Flames’ Noah Hanifin Become a Maple Leafs’ Defenseman?