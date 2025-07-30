Edmonton Oilers
Without Trade, Oilers May be Forced to Overpay on Ekholm Extension
With no clear successor on the left side, the Edmonton Oilers face a critical decision regarding veteran defenceman Mattias Ekholm.
As Edmonton Oilers general manager Stan Bowman works on key summer contract extensions, one decision stands out beyond captain Connor McDavid: what kind of extension to give top-pairing defenceman Mattias Ekholm?
Acquired from the Nashville Predators in 2023, Ekholm has been a godsend for Edmonton’s blue line. The Oilers paid a high price to get him, but he fit in seamlessly, and his pairing with Evan Bouchard has given the Oilers a legitimate deterrent and blue line weapon at five-on-five. However, at 35 and entering the final year of his deal, Ekholm’s future is unclear. Age and injury concerns are issues, as was evident in his most recent playoff run.
What Is The Succession Plan for the Oilers After Ekholm?
Allan Mitchell of The Athletic notes that the Oilers have no clear succession plan. Philip Broberg, once projected as next in line, was lost to the St. Louis Blues via an offer sheet. Other internal options—Riley Stillman, Cam Dineen, and prospects like Paul Fischer and Atro Leppanen—aren’t NHL-ready. It’s too early to know if they’ll ever be capable of handling top-pair minutes.
Compounding the issue, Jake Walman and Brett Kulak are also set to become free agents next summer, leaving Darnell Nurse as the only left-shot defenceman under contract beyond 2025. While Nurse remains a key piece of the Oilers’ core, he isn’t Ekholm.
If the Oilers don’t find help, Mitchell suggests it is imperative to sign Ekholm to an extension. Letting Ekholm walk would leave a major void, and finding a comparable replacement in free agency is unlikely. The Oilers’ internal depth isn’t prepared to fill the gap, and Ekholm’s people likely realize it.
What Would an Extension Look Like?
In the final year of a $6 million per season deal, a short-term extension—two or three years— at less than that number would be ideal. As Ekholm ages, and injuries become an even bigger issue, anything longer becomes a risk. However, it might be necessary to offer more term to get his cap hit down to a reasonable number.
A four-year deal would take him to 40 years old. That’s too long in theory, but it preserves the team’s best defensive duo and gives Edmonton time to find or groom a replacement.
If Ekholm wants longer or more money, Bowman might need to start looking around the marketplace for a defenseman who can play on the left side in the top four.
Next: Trade Buzz: Skinner Overlooked as Oilers Plan Key Extensions
