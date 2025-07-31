Trade Idea Sees Leafs Acquire Sabres Sniper at Trade Deadline

With Mitch Marner gone and several names added by general manager Brad Treliving, the Toronto Maple Leafs may be pressing pause on any further moves. That said, depending on how the season unfolds for several teams, action could pick up midseason, with the NHL trade deadline becoming an important time for Toronto.

One report suggests the Maple Leafs could make a major push for Alex Tuch. The Buffalo Sabres winger is legit, but often underappreciated in a market where the team has struggled for years. He’s on the final season of $4.75 million deal and set to hit free agency with a hefty pay raise coming. According to NHL analyst Matteo Giuluano of EditorInLeaf, Tuch is the ideal rental for the Maple Leafs.

Why Would the Leafs Go After Tuch This Season?

Tuch, a 6-foot-4 winger entering the final year of his contract with the Buffalo Sabres, a team that often surprises everyone by the decisions they make. On the surface, there would be no reason to get rid of Tuch. However, the Sabres often run counter to conventional wisdom.

Tuch adds a strong mix of skill and physicality to Buffalo’s top six. He could easily do the same in Toronto. He’s coming off a 67-point season and could slot perfectly alongside Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies on the top line—offering a power-forward presence well-suited for Craig Berube’s system.

Alex Tuch Buffalo Sabres: NHL Trade Talk

The Sabres have said they don’t plan to trade Tuch, but as Giuluano notes, feelings may change if the team falls out of contention or Tuch hints he’s set to explore the market. Tuch would then become one of the most affordable and valuable rentals in the NHL.

For the Maple Leafs, the deal wouldn’t be about extending the forward. Frankly, they probably couldn’t afford to do so. Still, landing Tuch would address their need to find a top offensive producer with Marner out and add someone with playoff experience (he as 66 games on his NHL resume).

If he hits the market, Toronto should be ready to pounce.

