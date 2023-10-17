Penguins and Canucks Make Multi-Player Trade

The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired defenseman Jack Rathbone and forward Karel Plasek from the Vancouver Canucks in a trade on Tuesday. In exchange, the Canucks received Mark Friedman and Ty Glover.

The Penguins are hoping Rathbone, 24, will bolster the defensive lineup. In 28 NHL games, he has notched two goals, three assists, and five points, displaying his versatility on the ice. Additionally, Rathbone boasts an impressive AHL record, tallying 18 goals, 46 assists, and 64 points in 86 games, earning him a spot on the AHL All-Rookie Team in the 2021-22 season.

Accompanying Rathbone is forward Karel Plasek, a 23-year-old talent who spent the previous season with HC Olomouc in Czechia. Plasek’s dynamic playstyle was evident as he recorded six goals, nine assists, and 15 points in 31 games. With 142 career games in the Czech league, Plasek brings valuable experience to the Penguins’ lineup, having accumulated 17 goals, 20 assists, and 37 points.

What Are the Canucks Getting in Friedman and Glover?

In return, the Canucks acquired defenseman Mark Friedman, 27, who split the 2022-23 season between the Pittsburgh Penguins and their AHL affiliate, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Friedman did register three points in the NHL, with another six at the AHL level. Alongside Friedman, the Canucks add Ty Glover, a 23-year-old forward, who displayed his scoring abilities in the AHL, collecting 12 points in 49 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Penguins’ General Manager Patrik Allvin expressed his gratitude for Rathbone’s contributions to the Canucks while welcoming Friedman and Glover to the organization.

