3 Teams Showing Early-Season Interest in Conor Garland Trade

As per a report by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, several NHL teams, such as the Columbus Blue Jackets, Winnipeg Jets, and Nashville Predators, have expressed interest in acquiring Conor Garland. The Vancouver Canucks have recently permitted Garland’s agent to explore trade options with other teams after their own attempts to finalize a mutually beneficial deal fell through.

Vancouver aims to create a salary cap space of $1 million to $2 million and hopes to receive a defenseman in exchange for Garland, who is under contract with an average annual value of $4.95 million until the 2025-26 season and lacks a no-trade clause. The Canucks attempted to seal this deal before the season commenced to avoid being short-handed but faced challenges in doing so.

The Blue Jackets have multiple defensemen available, making them the frontrunners for this potential trade. However, there are concerns in Vancouver that rushing this trade might lead to the Canucks parting with a forward who has performed well at the start of the season and is reasonably compensated for his contributions. If another team acquires Garland while also persuading the Canucks to retain salary, Vancouver could end up on the losing side of the deal.

Despite the pressure, the Canucks have had a strong start, defeating Stanley Cup favorites, the Oilers, in their first two games. Some argue there’s no need to hastily trade Garland considering their promising start to the season.

