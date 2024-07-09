Utah Hockey Club Signs Barrett Hayton On Two-Year Deal

The Utah Hockey Club has signed Barrett Hayton for the next two seasons. Hayton will earn a total of $5.3 million from the contract. The 24-year-old is coming off of a rough season where he dealt with multiple injuries. Barrett Hayton was limited to just 33 NHL games in the 2023-24 NHL season. He showed lots of promise in the second half of the 2022-23 season. It is a shame that injuries affected him so much this previous year. Can he finally have a breakout season with the new Utah Hockey Club?
Barrett Hayton’s History
Hayton was once a highly anticipated player who showcased significant talent during his junior seasons. In the 2018-19 OHL season, he amassed an impressive 66 points in just 39 games. He continued his strong performance in the playoffs, averaging over a point per game before his team was eliminated. The Soo Greyhounds had a remarkable young player in Hayton. His most memorable moment came during the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship, where he captained Team Canada to an unforgettable gold medal victory. Hayton tallied twelve points in seven games, finishing second in scoring just behind Samuel Fagemo.
Captain Clutch
In the semifinal against Finland, Barrett Hayton sustained a shoulder injury and was seen walking into the rink with his arm in a sling just before the gold medal game. Despite his injury, the captain scored the game-tying goal in the third period. Akil Thomas then netted the memorable game-winning goal that secured gold for Team Canada. This World Junior Championship remains unforgettable for many Canadians, with Barrett Hayton playing a pivotal role in the team’s success.
Utah Frenzy
The Utah Hockey Club has made some exciting moves in the offseason. They acquired defenseman Mikhail Sergachev, John Marino, and Ian Cole to help boost their blue line. Recent Stanley Cup champion Kevin Stenlund was also signed to help provide some forward depth. This hockey team showed plenty of promise last season. Young players like Dylan Guenther, Logan Cooley, and Josh Doan made significant progress. This team looks like they are finally ready for the next step. Do you think Utah has a chance to make the playoffs next year? Or will it be a disappointing first season?
