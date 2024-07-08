Subscribe to continue reading
Subscribe to get access to the rest of this post and other subscriber-only content.
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 hours ago
Oilers Lose Speed and Some Identity: Will It Be a Problem?
With some off-season roster moves the Edmonton Oilers are seemingly shifting away from their...
-
NHL News/ 4 hours ago
Golden Knights, Sharks, Jackets a Trade Fit for Upset Maple Leafs’ Forward?
With trade rumors swirling, are the Vegas Golden Knights a suitor for Toronto Maple...
-
Boston Bruins/ 7 hours ago
Bruins and Jeremy Swayman Skip Arbitration, Focus on Extension
The Boston Bruins and goaltender Jeremy Swayman have skipped arbitration and the plan is...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Is the Maple Leafs’ Jani Hakanpaa Gamble Klingberg 2.0?
The Maple Leafs have a history of signing injury-prone players. Did they do so...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
New Faces, New Lines: Oilers’ Projected Forward Combinations 2024-25
New Faces and New Lines: Projecting the Edmonton Oilers' forward combinations to start the...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 3 days ago
Oilers Land Matthew Savoie in Trade with Sabres for Ryan McLeod
The Edmonton Oilers and Buffalo Sabres made a trade on Friday. The Oilers acquired...
-
Calgary Flames/ 3 days ago
3 Calgary Flames Players That Could Be On The Trade Block
The Calgary Flames could be expected to make more moves in the future as...
-
New York Rangers/ 5 days ago
What’s Really Going in New York Between the Rangers and Trouba?
There is a lot of drama surrounding the New York Rangers and Jacob Trouba....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 days ago
Everything You Should Know About Oilers’ Early Free Agency Moves
Recapping the Edmonton Oilers' free agency moves, some new faces were acquired while many...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 days ago
Examining Janmark’s Much-Deserved Multi-Year Deal with Oilers
Edmonton Oilers bottom six forward Mattias Janmark signs a three year contract extension worth...