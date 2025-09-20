NHL News
Yet Another Team Bows Out of Running for Carter Hart
Carter Hart will not be joining the Utah Mammoth, who have decided to move on from their pursuit of the goaltender.
According to TSN’s Chris Johnston, the Utah Mammoth are now officially out of the running to sign UFA goaltender Carter Hart. Once thought to be in the mix, Utah did look into the idea a little, but has withdrawn from the race.
“They certainly had internal conversations there; they’re not gonna be in on Carter Hart,” notes Johnston. The Mammoth were one of two teams — the other being the Carolina Hurricanes — who were rumored to be leading the way in terms of discussions to add Hart as a goalie for the 2025-26 season. When their name was first mentioned, there were mixed reports about their level of interest. Johnston’s report seems to indicate the Mammoth have already moved on.
Hart is returning to the NHL after years away amid sexual assault allegations. He was one of five members of Team Canada on trial this past year. The five players were acquitted and permitted to return to the NHL as early as December of 2025. All players, including Hart, can sign with an NHL club as early as October 15. Hart, perhaps more than any other player, will garner interest from NHL franchises.
That said, some teams are already distancing themselves from the conversation.
The Edmonton Oilers have confirmed they are not “looking at situations like that”. The Pittsburgh Penguins have publicly stated they aren’t in the mix. The Toronto Maple Leafs have noted that you’d have to be very confident to add any one of the five players, suggesting they’re not interested either.
The Philadelphia Flyers were told that Hart wants a fresh start, and other reports have Hart avoiding all Canadian teams.
That means at least 10 of the NHL’s 32 teams are out. When you consider that another 20 teams don’t need a goaltender because they’re solid at the position, only a few teams remain.
