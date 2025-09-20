Future Face of the NHL Overtakes Connor Bedard in Player Poll

Being the new face of the franchise isn’t always easy for Connor Bedard, especially since the Chicago Blackhawks have spent his first two seasons at the bottom of the standings. The NHL phenom is heading into his third year in the league with a lot of expectations and weight on his shoulders. All the while, other young stars are overtaking him in the race to be the league’s next big marketable megastar.

In a recent Athletic player poll on the NHL’s next “face of the league,” Macklin Celebrini actually edged out Bedard, raising eyebrows. One player described Celebrini as “a cross between Sidney Crosby and Patrice Bergeron,” while adding that Bedard “needs help to be good,” contrasting it with Celebrini, who “feels like he’s carrying his line, his team.” The comparison underscores the immense expectations on Bedard as he enters his third NHL season and contract year. He’s got incredible potential, but he’s been slow to take the mantle.

Bedard’s Body of Work So Far

Bedard entered this season after a strong rookie campaign, where he played 68 games and recorded 22 goals and 39 assists for 61 points. In his sophomore season, he built on that by playing a full 82 games, finishing with 23 goals and 44 assists for 67 points.

While adjusting to the NHL hasn’t always been seamless, Bedard has still found ways to thrive. He helped linemate Ryan Donato achieve a career-high 31-goal season, proving he can elevate those around him even in a struggling system.

Connor Bedard Blackhawks

Realistic Expectations for Year 3

Heading into the 2025–26 season, the Chicago Blackhawks’ star center has a bright future ahead of him, and some positives suggest this could be a big year.

The Blackhawks have a few young players who have shown chemistry with him, most notably Frank Nazar, who is signed long-term, along with veteran winger Andre Burakovsky.

Perhaps most importantly, new head coach Jeff Blashill brings extensive NHL experience, marking the first time Bedard will be guided by a coach with a proven track record at the highest level. For Bedard and the Blackhawks, this season is an opportunity to establish stability, growth, and momentum for both the player and the organization.

Fan Reaction to Celebrini vs Bedard Debate

The Celebrini vs. Bedard debate has ignited a firestorm on social media, with fans weighing in on who deserves the title of the NHL’s next “face of the league.”

Some argue that Celebrini has the edge due to his supporting cast, and others are crediting him with carrying his line and team. Others push back, pointing out that Bedard has thrived despite playing in a struggling Chicago lineup, with linemates like Phillip Kurashev and Ryan Donato being elevated by the Blackhawks’ star. One fan noted, “To say Bedard needs help when he played with Kurashev and Donato but still almost puts up the same PPG is moronic,” while another added, “The fact that people have already given up on Bedard is absolutely insane to me.”

Opinions also swirl around personality and pressure, with some claiming Bedard “has zero personality, he’ll never be the face of the NHL,” while others emphasize the difficulty of playing in Chicago versus Celebrini’s “fun team with zero pressure.”

Many fans simply want to enjoy watching both prospects develop, with one commenting, “As a Sharks fan, I don’t get why the media insists on pitting these two against each other. Can’t we just enjoy them growing into two stars?”

