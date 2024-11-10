Ullmark’s Improbable Stat Leads to a Senators Win Over Bruins

Linus Ullmark and the Ottawa Senators picked up a huge win on Saturday over the Boston Bruins. The netminder was incredible in his return to Boston and an overtime win included a memorable moment that may not be repeated for some time in the NHL.
Ullmark did something incredible, going 67 minutes without facing a single shot. The Bruins couldn’t manage a single shot in the third period, and not again until overtime where he made a key save that led to the Senators’ goal in extra time. His ability to stay engaged despite the lack of action helped the Senators pick up the victory.
Even before the standout save was made, it was a big game for Ulmark as he returned to Boston to face his old team. He reunited at center ice before the contest before things got going with Jeremy Swayman. During the first TV timeout at the game, the Bruins played a welcome back video for Ullmark, featuring highlights from his time in Boston. The fans gave him a standing ovation, and Ullmark took a skate and applauded in return.
From there, the Senators outshot the Bruins, even though the game was close. Ullmark came up with a huge save on a one-timer and the Senators came back to score in OT for the 3-2 win.
The fact that Ullmark was able to make such a big save when cold because the Bruins couldn’t manage any chances against offers more evidence that the Senators may finally have a netminder that could lead them into the playoffs.
