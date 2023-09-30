Tyler Toffoli’s Contract Extension Talks Underway with the Devils

In a significant development for the New Jersey Devils, preliminary discussions have been initiated concerning an extension for pending unrestricted free agent winger Tyler Toffoli, as revealed by Ryan Novozinsky of the Newark Star-Ledger. Toffoli, a seasoned 31-year-old player, made a notable move to the Devils from Calgary earlier in the summer, and after some early chemistry in camp, there are high expectations in the upcoming season for the player and the team.

Toffoli’s impressive track record is impossible to ignore, especially after his stellar performance in the 2022-23 season, where he showcased his prowess by contributing 34 goals and 39 assists. Currently, under a contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $4.25 million, Toffoli’s outstanding contributions have positioned him as a key player deserving of a substantial raise in his extension negotiations.

A noteworthy factor in these talks is Toffoli’s potential partnership with star player Jack Hughes, a synergy that has already demonstrated promise during the preseason. If this partnership continues to flourish, it could pave the way for another remarkable season, further bolstering Toffoli’s market value as he heads into next summer’s free agency period.

Toffoli Wants To Stick Around

According to the report by Novozinsky, it was Toffoli’s father who shared insights, indicating Toffoli’s eagerness to secure a successful season with the Devils and extend his stay with the team. With aspirations to clinch another championship and recognizing the potential of the young and dynamic team, Toffoli remains focused on making substantial contributions and achieving collective success. “He’s very excited,” Rob (Toffoli’s dad) said. “He’s only got one year left, so he’s hoping it’s successful and they extend him. That’s his goal. He wants to win another Cup and this is a young team. He thinks he can help it.”

The ongoing negotiations highlight the Devils’ determination to retain top talent, emphasizing their strategic vision and commitment to building a competitive roster for the upcoming seasons. Fans eagerly await further updates as these talks progress, anticipating a promising future for the team with Toffoli playing a pivotal role.

