Oilers Make Series of Cuts Following Campbell’s Big Win

This morning, the Edmonton Oilers made significant roster announcements, releasing six players from their training camp lineup. Among them, forwards Drake Caggiula and Greg McKegg have been placed on waivers, intending to assign them to the Bakersfield Condors. Additionally, Olivier Rodrigue, Carter Savoie, and Noel Hoefenmayer have been loaned to Bakersfield, marking the team’s strategic decisions as they refine their roster for the upcoming season. Alex Peters has also been released from his PTO.
This news comes ahead of Saturday’s game against the Vancouver Canucks and Friday’s big win over the Calgary Flames. The Oilers’ star-depleted roster secured a surprising 2-1 overtime victory against the best players on the Calgary Flames roster, backed mostly by the play of Dylan Holloway and a lights-out performance by Jack Campbell. Campbell made a staggering 34 saves out of 35 shots faced. His performance earned him the first star of the game with a remarkable save percentage of .971.
Does Campbell Have His Game Back?
“Frankly, I was a little nervous,” Campbell said after securing the win. “I put a lot of work in this summer, and I wanted to do well. Just really excited to go out and have a good performance, and keep building on the things I’ve been working so hard on.”
Campbell is looking for a bounce-back season and his first pre-season game was a step in the right direction. His composed and assured presence in the goal marked a notable contrast from last year when he frequently appeared uncomfortable. The hope is that with each strong outing, the confidence and stability in his game grows.
Campbell’s tenure with the Oilers has been marked by ups and downs. His initial season, after a substantial contract signing, was plagued by difficulties, resulting in a loss of confidence and the starting position. GM Ken Holland remained steadfast in his belief that Campbell could overcome his setbacks but even the goaltender seemed unsure at times. This preseason match, although an exhibition, signified a positive stride forward, indicating a potential resurgence for the player.
