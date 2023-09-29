Taylor Hall: From Bad McDavid Influence to Connor Bedard Mentor

Taylor Hall has come full circle, finding himself in a mentorship role with the Chicago Blackhawks, guiding the promising young talent, Connor Bedard. It wasn’t long ago that Hall, once the star player for the Edmonton Oilers, faced criticism and rumors, prompting his departure from the team. Now, in a surprising turn of events, he’s become a seasoned veteran, offering his wealth of experience to a new generation of players.

How exactly did that happen?

Taylor Hall Edmonton Oilers

Reflecting on his own journey in a recent interview with Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, Hall recognizes the pressure and expectations that come with being in the limelight, having experienced it firsthand during his time in Edmonton. He understands the challenges that Bedard, a budding superstar, faces as he navigates the demands of the NHL. While their situations are slightly different, he gets it all the same.

Hall has said after learning all he has, his approach to mentoring won’t be about dictating but leading by example, showcasing the dedication, work ethic, and professionalism required to excel in the league.

Hall Has Seen A Lot in the NHL

He knows now because he’s seen it all. At one time, he’d hoped to spend his entire career with the Oilers. Now having played with a half-dozen teams, he also knows what kind of leadership didn’t work for him.

Early on in his Oilers’ tenure, Hall had a bit of a reputation for being less than coachable. Pegged to be a star out of the gate, some assumed he believed he had it all figured out. If that was the case, it wasn’t a surprise to see him moved as Connor McDavid was coming into his formative NHL years. Those rumors might not have been true, but they followed him around for some time.

Connor McDavid Taylor Hall Connor Bedard

Hall has taken that experience and that rep — right or wrong — with him along his NHL journey. When asked about how he’ll talk to Bedard and offer advice, he noted, “I’m not going to sit him down and be like, ‘Hey, this is how you got to do things.’ But I think it just happens organically. And at the end of the day, you have to lead by example. You have to lead in the weight room, you have to lead on the ice, and you have to lead with how you carry yourself and how you treat the staff around the arena, all that stuff.”

The reality is that Bedard is going to do Bedard things. He’s destined to be much better than Hall ever was and Hall is well aware of it. His job is to simply support him in any way he can.

Hall Has New Perspective And Is Excited About Working With Bedard

Despite the passage of time, Hall still possesses a passion for the game and a desire to make a meaningful impact, not just on the ice but also in the lives of younger players. He sees in Bedard a kindred spirit, someone who embraces the spotlight and is driven to be the best. Their connection bridges the generational gap, reminding fans of the swift passage of time as they witness the once-young star become a mentor to the next wave of hockey talent.

As Hall steps into this new role with the Blackhawks, it’s a testament to his growth and resilience. Time has indeed flown since his rookie days, but his love for the game and his willingness to guide the next generation showcase a different side of this seasoned player. In Chicago, a new chapter begins, one where experience meets potential, and mentorship becomes the guiding light for the future of the Blackhawks.

