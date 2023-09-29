Taylor Hall: From Bad McDavid Influence to Connor Bedard Mentor

Taylor Hall has come full circle, finding himself in a mentorship role with the Chicago Blackhawks, guiding the promising young talent, Connor Bedard. It wasn’t long ago that Hall, once the star player for the Edmonton Oilers, faced criticism and rumors, prompting his departure from the team. Now, in a surprising turn of events, he’s become a seasoned veteran, offering his wealth of experience to a new generation of players.
How exactly did that happen?
Reflecting on his own journey in a recent interview with Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, Hall recognizes the pressure and expectations that come with being in the limelight, having experienced it firsthand during his time in Edmonton. He understands the challenges that Bedard, a budding superstar, faces as he navigates the demands of the NHL. While their situations are slightly different, he gets it all the same.
Hall has said after learning all he has, his approach to mentoring won’t be about dictating but leading by example, showcasing the dedication, work ethic, and professionalism required to excel in the league.
Hall Has Seen A Lot in the NHL
He knows now because he’s seen it all. At one time, he’d hoped to spend his entire career with the Oilers. Now having played with a half-dozen teams, he also knows what kind of leadership didn’t work for him.
Early on in his Oilers’ tenure, Hall had a bit of a reputation for being less than coachable. Pegged to be a star out of the gate, some assumed he believed he had it all figured out. If that was the case, it wasn’t a surprise to see him moved as Connor McDavid was coming into his formative NHL years. Those rumors might not have been true, but they followed him around for some time.
Hall has taken that experience and that rep — right or wrong — with him along his NHL journey. When asked about how he’ll talk to Bedard and offer advice, he noted, “I’m not going to sit him down and be like, ‘Hey, this is how you got to do things.’ But I think it just happens organically. And at the end of the day, you have to lead by example. You have to lead in the weight room, you have to lead on the ice, and you have to lead with how you carry yourself and how you treat the staff around the arena, all that stuff.”
The reality is that Bedard is going to do Bedard things. He’s destined to be much better than Hall ever was and Hall is well aware of it. His job is to simply support him in any way he can.
Hall Has New Perspective And Is Excited About Working With Bedard
Despite the passage of time, Hall still possesses a passion for the game and a desire to make a meaningful impact, not just on the ice but also in the lives of younger players. He sees in Bedard a kindred spirit, someone who embraces the spotlight and is driven to be the best. Their connection bridges the generational gap, reminding fans of the swift passage of time as they witness the once-young star become a mentor to the next wave of hockey talent.
As Hall steps into this new role with the Blackhawks, it’s a testament to his growth and resilience. Time has indeed flown since his rookie days, but his love for the game and his willingness to guide the next generation showcase a different side of this seasoned player. In Chicago, a new chapter begins, one where experience meets potential, and mentorship becomes the guiding light for the future of the Blackhawks.
Next: Ducks Allegedly Pulled Shady Contract Ploy with Jamie Drysdale
More News
-
NHL News/ 6 hours ago
Lightning Looking at Multiple Goalie Fixes Amid Vasilevskiy Injury
Tampa Bay Lightning navigate goalie shortage post-Vasilevskiy surgery, exploring options from free agency to...
-
Featured/ 9 hours ago
5 Interesting Facts About Penguins Sidney Crosby
Sidney Crosby is an amazing hockey player - a generational talent. What are five...
-
Calgary Flames/ 21 hours ago
4 NHLers Overestimating Their Current Team’s Chances To Win
There are some NHL players in the final year of their current deals, many...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Andrei Vasilevskiy Has Successful Back Surgery, Out 8-10 Weeks
Tampa Bay Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy undergoes successful back surgery, aiming for an 8-10 week...
-
Featured/ 2 days ago
Double Disrespect Hints Stamkos’ Time in Tampa Bay Ending
The Tampa Bay Lightning are taking a hard stance with Steven Stamkos but it's...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
5 Reasons the Edmonton Oilers Will Win the Western Division
The Edmonton Oilers made a bit of a postseason run in 2022-23. They will...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Patrick Kane’s Recovery Video Released, Likely to Sign in a Month
A video released showing Patrick Kane's impressive recovery journey following hip surgery hints at...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Tarasenko’s Impact on Senators: Experience and Enthusiasm
Newcomer Vladimir Tarasenko is bringing scoring to the Ottawa Senators. But what else does...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Senators’ Owner Andlauer Has Not-So-Subtle Message for Shane Pinto
New Ottawa Senators' owner Michael Andlauer has made interesting comments on the issues surrounding...
-
Featured/ 4 days ago
Where Will Maple Leafs Matthews Fit Among Elite Penalty Killers?
Having Auston Matthews play on the penalty kill might have a huge upside. In...