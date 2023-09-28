Tomas Tatar Admits Big Botch Cost Him a Contract With the Devils

Former New Jersey Devils forward Tomas Tatar has shed light on the events that led to his departure from the team and his eventual signing with the Colorado Avalanche. In an interview on the Boris a Brambor Podcast, Tatar disclosed that he declined a one-year contract offer from the Devils, expressing his desire for a multi-year deal during free agency. However, his hopes of securing a longer-term contract were dashed as no such opportunities materialized.

“A one-year offer from New Jersey was on the table,” Tatar revealed. “But, I refused since I wanted more term. I only realized later in free agency that it’s not possible (to get more than a one-year deal) this year. Then, Jersey acquired Toffoli and that was it.”

Tomas Tatar lost his spot on the Devils to Tyler Toffoli

The Devils traded for Tyler Toffoli from the Calgary Flames on June 27th, 2023, solidifying their roster and effectively closing the door on Tatar’s return. As the summer progressed and Tatar remained unsigned, he made a pivotal move by changing representation. He transitioned from Ritchie Winter of Raze Sports Agency to Newport Sports Management. The next day, he signed with Colorado.

Tatar inked a one-year contract with the Avalanche worth $1.5 million. It was certainly less than he was likely expecting, but because he misread the market (as a few players did), he wound up being forced to take the only decent deal that was on the table. The good news was that it was a guaranteed contract, while some players are on teams trying to make it as a PTO.

Colorado Ended Up Being the Beneficiary of Tatar’s Mistake

Tatar’s journey from turning down the Devils’ offer to finding a new home in Colorado highlights the complexities and uncertainties of the NHL’s free agency landscape, where players must navigate contract negotiations and team dynamics to secure their future in the league. For the Avs, they got a decent player at a cheap price and he should produce for them.

Tatar’s tenure with the Devils spanned 158 games, during which he notched 35 goals and 43 assists, accumulating 78 points.

