There are reports indicating that Calgary is making Tyler Toffoli available for trade. In addition to updates on other key players within the Flames organization, including Elias Lindholm, Noah Hanifin, Jacob Markstrom, Mikael Backlund, and more, Frank Seravalli tweeted, “Not to throw another log onto the fire for #Flames, but the potential exodus continues. I’m told Tyler Toffoli also plans on not re-signing in Calgary.”

Added to the list of names that are rumored to be exiting the Flames organization, Tyler Toffoli has indicated he's not going to sign an extension and the team is making him available via trade. pic.twitter.com/ChGhx3IFg1 — NHL Trade Talk (@nhl_tradetalk) June 22, 2023

Toffoli joined the Flames through a trade with the Montreal Canadiens in February 2022, as the team aimed to bolster their roster for a playoff push. During his time with the club, he has proven to be a reliable offensive player, contributing significantly in both top-six minutes and special teams. With 45 goals and 96 points in 119 games for the Flames, Toffoli has made his mark.

Scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, 2024, Toffoli carries a cap hit of $4.25 million. He is among seven Flames players set to become UFAs in the summer of 2024, along with Mikael Backlund, Elias Lindholm, Noah Hanifin, Chris Tanev, Nikita Zadorov, and Oliver Kylington. As the newly-appointed general manager, Craig Conroy faces several challenges in managing the team’s offseason affairs.

The recent update regarding Toffoli’s potential departure, combined with other trade speculations, raises the possibility of the Flames embarking on a rebuilding phase. It is a notable shift just two years after their Pacific Division triumph, as now it appears that many players are eager to part ways with the team. Last summer saw Johnny Gaudreau’s departure to Columbus, and Matthew Tkachuk was traded to the Florida Panthers in a swap involving Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar. Tkachuk has emerged as a finalist for the prestigious 2023 Hart Trophy, recognizing the league’s Most Valuable Player, while Huberdeau experienced a decline in offensive production by 60 points despite playing one fewer game.

GM Craig Conroy is going to have his hands full.

