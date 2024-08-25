Tyson Barrie Would Welcome Return to Oilers, Writes Journalist

Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal has confirmed speculation that the Edmonton Oilers are considering bringing back former defenseman Tyson Barrie. Those rumors surfaced this week when several insiders, including Frank Seravalli reported that Oilers’ GM Stan Bowman was hunting around the UFA market for one more blueliner for the upcoming season.

Leavins stated, “I do firmly believe that where there is smoke there is fire on former Oiler Tyson Barrie potentially returning to Edmonton on a value contract.” He added that Barrie, who spends considerable time near where he is on the coast, loved his time with the Oilers and would be open to returning. “There is no secret that Barrie loved being an Oiler, never wanted to leave, and would certainly welcome an invitation back.”

Tyson Barrie rumors he could return to the Oilers gaining steam

The value contract Leavins mentions could be a professional tryout (PTO), especially considering Barrie has yet to sign with another team. The Oilers may not be prepared to commit money to him without seeing him in camp first. After all, as useful as he could be, Barrie is an offensive specialist and the Oilers might want a defense-first type addition.

Despite the interest in Barrie, Leavins notes that Oilers General Manager Stan Bowman is also exploring other defensive options, including Kevin Shattenkirk and former Oiler Justin Schultz. “Barrie would be my pick of the three,” Leavins says.

Is Barrie the Right Choice for the Oilers?

A return for Barrie would mean bringing back someone the team is familiar with and well-liked in the room. Some have suggested that if Connor McDavid has made it clear he’d be open to Barrie returning, the deal will eventually happen. That said, management has often noted that players like McDavid have not and don’t want a say in how the roster is built.

As the Oilers continue to evaluate their roster needs, the potential addition of Barrie, Schultz, or Shattenkirk represents a strategic move to add depth and veteran experience to their blue line. Contract terms and the fit each player offers will be a huge factor.

