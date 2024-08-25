Tyson Barrie Would Welcome Return to Oilers, Writes Journalist

Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal has confirmed speculation that the Edmonton Oilers are considering bringing back former defenseman Tyson Barrie. Those rumors surfaced this week when several insiders, including Frank Seravalli reported that Oilers’ GM Stan Bowman was hunting around the UFA market for one more blueliner for the upcoming season.
Leavins stated, “I do firmly believe that where there is smoke there is fire on former Oiler Tyson Barrie potentially returning to Edmonton on a value contract.” He added that Barrie, who spends considerable time near where he is on the coast, loved his time with the Oilers and would be open to returning. “There is no secret that Barrie loved being an Oiler, never wanted to leave, and would certainly welcome an invitation back.”
The value contract Leavins mentions could be a professional tryout (PTO), especially considering Barrie has yet to sign with another team. The Oilers may not be prepared to commit money to him without seeing him in camp first. After all, as useful as he could be, Barrie is an offensive specialist and the Oilers might want a defense-first type addition.
Despite the interest in Barrie, Leavins notes that Oilers General Manager Stan Bowman is also exploring other defensive options, including Kevin Shattenkirk and former Oiler Justin Schultz. “Barrie would be my pick of the three,” Leavins says.
Is Barrie the Right Choice for the Oilers?
A return for Barrie would mean bringing back someone the team is familiar with and well-liked in the room. Some have suggested that if Connor McDavid has made it clear he’d be open to Barrie returning, the deal will eventually happen. That said, management has often noted that players like McDavid have not and don’t want a say in how the roster is built.
As the Oilers continue to evaluate their roster needs, the potential addition of Barrie, Schultz, or Shattenkirk represents a strategic move to add depth and veteran experience to their blue line. Contract terms and the fit each player offers will be a huge factor.
Next: Ty Emberson Has Inside Track to Land Roster Spot on Oilers
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 22 hours ago
Ty Emberson Has Inside Track to Land Roster Spot on Oilers
Newly-Acquired defenseman Ty Emberson has the inside track to land a roster spot on...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 1 day ago
Canadiens Expected To Take A Step After Laine Acquisition
Patrik Laine was a huge add to the Canadiens forward core. Will his addition...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Confirmed to Want Right-Shot Defensemen In UFA Market
The Edmonton Oilers are reportedly on the lookout for a right-shot defenseman in the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
NHL Network Reveals Top 20 Centres: McDavid and Draisaitl Shine
NHL Network has unveiled their ranking list for the top 20 centers in the...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Rutger McGroarty Traded by the Jets to the Penguins
The Winnipeg Jets have reportedly traded top prospect Rutger McGroarty to the Pittsburgh Penguins...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Former Oilers Named as New Targets Following Big Blue Line Losses
With significant losses on their blue line this summer, are the Oilers looking at...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Could Murray Be the Surprise of the 2024-25 Maple Leafs Season?
The Toronto Maple Leafs have a couple of potentially solid young goalies. But how...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Edmonton Oilers’ Line Combinations: What to Expect in 2024-25
As the offseason drama slows the Edmonton Oilers 2024-25 roster will have quite a...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 4 days ago
Blue Jackets Secure Cole Sillinger with Affordable 2-Year Extension
The Columbus Blue Jackets extend center Cole Sillinger with a two-year, $4.5 million deal,...
-
Calgary Flames/ 4 days ago
Calgary Flames 2024-2025: What to Expect This Season
As new faces and more youth enter the lineup, what will fans expect from...