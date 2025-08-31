Edmonton Oilers
TSN Insider Weighs in on McDavid Contract Drama
The McDavid contract drama with the Oilers took another turn as uncertainty looms over his future and commitment to winning in Edmonton.
Connor McDavid’s contract situation with the Edmonton Oilers remains unsettled as the season approaches. Initial expectations of a long-term extension shifted when reports suggested a shorter deal was possible. Last week, McDavid said he’s still “weighing all options” but remains committed to winning in Edmonton.
TSN’s Ryan Rishaug reports there’s now “a real possibility” the Oilers could begin the season without an extension in place. This follows John Shannon’s comments this weekend, in which he believes McDavid won’t sign before the puck drops on opening night.
While McDavid and agent Judd Moldaver haven’t ruled out a deal before opening night on October 8, the uncertainty has fans on edge. The longer McDavid goes unsigned, the bigger the story — and the pressure — will grow.
Rishaug wrote on Sunday:
“Lots out there on McDavid right now, I’ll weigh in as well. I believe not signing a deal before the start of the season is a real possibility. More real than perhaps thought by many at the end of the season. That’s why we’re hearing a lot about that option right now. That said I also believe that decision has not been made yet. He and his agent Judd Moldaver continue to weigh options and it’s still possible he does get something done. Nothing is decided yet.”
Fans Are Starting to React With Concern
Reaction on X.com (Twitter) included a mix of anxiety, sarcasm, and frustration. Many fans are growing impatient with the lack of clarity, arguing that if McDavid truly wants to win in Edmonton, he should sign now. After all, what will change in Edmonton in the next few weeks that won’t be the same in the next few months? The Oilers are already good. What changes can they make to get McDavid to feel secure that this is a contender over the next four or five seasons?
Others believe his hesitation signals deeper issues, such as lingering roster concerns—particularly the team’s goaltending.
Some fans are already speculating about worst-case scenarios. Season-ticket holders say they wouldn’t renew if he leaves. Others believe that if he enters the season without a deal, he’s as good as gone.
Meanwhile, skeptics of the media coverage criticized TSN’s Ryan Rishaug for providing “nothing new,” essentially rehashing what was already said, and that it’s safe to say “he may or may not sign.”
Next: Insider’s Ominous Update on McDavid Has Oilers Fans Worried
More News
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 3 hours ago
Why Tax Rules Could Complicate a Carey Price Trade
Learn about the complexities surrounding the Carey Price trade as ow taxes may play...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 hours ago
Scribes Suggests Oilers Could Lose Key Defenseman
Will a depth defenseman who has repeatedly proven he can elevate his game leave...
-
Featured/ 5 hours ago
Did Marner Exaggerate Fan Threats Before Leaving the Leafs?
Mitch Marner claims he needed security after playoffs, but critics say the story may...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 8 hours ago
Price’s Contract Could Be Traded to One of Three Teams Ahead of Bigger Move
Find out why the Canadiens are considering a Carey Price trade amid salary cap...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 9 hours ago
Insider’s Ominous Update on McDavid Has Oilers Fans Worried
NHL insider John Shannon says Connor McDavid won’t sign before the season, leaving another...
-
New York Rangers/ 1 day ago
Rangers Eye Trade For Iconic Center to Pair With Panarin [Report]
Could a famous top center be the missing piece for Rangers' Panarin? Find out...
-
Los Angeles Kings/ 1 day ago
Kings’ Anze Kopitar Seems Ready to Walk Away from His First Love
Find out why Anze Kopitar's last season in the NHL may mark the end...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Zach Hyman Injury Update: Good and Bad News for Oilers
Zach Hyman shares his injury update, revealing his wrist is nearly healed but his...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Social Media Explodes Over Hypothetical Connor McDavid Trade Scenarios
Fans on X.com (Twitter) went wild imagining impossible Connor McDavid trade scenarios, from blockbuster...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Insider Faces Backlash Over Panarin Contract Update
Insider updates on Artemi Panarin’s contract spark frustration as fans grow impatient waiting for...