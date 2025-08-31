TSN Insider Weighs in on McDavid Contract Drama

Connor McDavid’s contract situation with the Edmonton Oilers remains unsettled as the season approaches. Initial expectations of a long-term extension shifted when reports suggested a shorter deal was possible. Last week, McDavid said he’s still “weighing all options” but remains committed to winning in Edmonton.

TSN’s Ryan Rishaug reports there’s now “a real possibility” the Oilers could begin the season without an extension in place. This follows John Shannon’s comments this weekend, in which he believes McDavid won’t sign before the puck drops on opening night.

While McDavid and agent Judd Moldaver haven’t ruled out a deal before opening night on October 8, the uncertainty has fans on edge. The longer McDavid goes unsigned, the bigger the story — and the pressure — will grow.

Rishaug wrote on Sunday:

“Lots out there on McDavid right now, I’ll weigh in as well. I believe not signing a deal before the start of the season is a real possibility. More real than perhaps thought by many at the end of the season. That’s why we’re hearing a lot about that option right now. That said I also believe that decision has not been made yet. He and his agent Judd Moldaver continue to weigh options and it’s still possible he does get something done. Nothing is decided yet.”

Fans Are Starting to React With Concern

Reaction on X.com (Twitter) included a mix of anxiety, sarcasm, and frustration. Many fans are growing impatient with the lack of clarity, arguing that if McDavid truly wants to win in Edmonton, he should sign now. After all, what will change in Edmonton in the next few weeks that won’t be the same in the next few months? The Oilers are already good. What changes can they make to get McDavid to feel secure that this is a contender over the next four or five seasons?

Others believe his hesitation signals deeper issues, such as lingering roster concerns—particularly the team’s goaltending.

Some fans are already speculating about worst-case scenarios. Season-ticket holders say they wouldn’t renew if he leaves. Others believe that if he enters the season without a deal, he’s as good as gone.

Meanwhile, skeptics of the media coverage criticized TSN’s Ryan Rishaug for providing “nothing new,” essentially rehashing what was already said, and that it’s safe to say “he may or may not sign.”

