Insider Says Oilers Recent Cap Move Teases Kane LTIR Decision

The Edmonton Oilers have signed Cameron Wright to a one-year, two-way contract with an AAV of $952,000, the team announced on Monday. As per their release, they point out that the forward scored 12 goals and nine assists in 48 games with the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL last season. The Oilers also recalled forward Matt Savoie from Bakersfield.

“Having Matt Savoie on the season-opening roster gives the Oilers a performance-bonus-LTIR pool of $1M. That means if they’re in LTIR and they need to recall him, he’d count for $886,666 against the cap rather than $1,886,666. Savoie will likely be sent back to the AHL on Tuesday.”

The Oilers, like many teams, are juggling the cap to give themselves the most flexibility as the season begins.

Could This Affect Evander Kane?

Perhaps most interesting about the news is what it might mean for another forward on the team. Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer hinted that these roster moves could directly impact more signings and roster juggling. Among them, the Oilers might sign Travis Dermott off of his professional tryout (PTO) and move forward Evander Kane to LTIR.

“These moves perhaps indicate that the @EdmontonOilers are considering putting Evander Kane on LTIR at some point… Wouldn’t surprise me to see Travis Dermott sign a deal within the next day or so.”

The assumption here is that the Oilers are doing some cap gymnastics just ahead of the 2024-25 season. It’s not ideal if Edmonton operates out of LTIR, as they won’t accrue cap space. Accruing space is going to be key to their ability to build up funds that they can later use at the NHL Trade Deadline.

But, if the Oilers have other moves on the go and need to get over the cap for the time being, moving Kane to LTIR allows them to do so.

“The #LetsGoOilers called up Savoie & signed Cameron Wright for $952K. When Wright is registered tmrw, will have $53 of Cap Space. Will then put Kane on LTIR and have a capture $53 from optimal. Can send players down Wednesday & accrue space less $53.”

They add, “However, Wright’s contract was not registered today. So #LetsGoOilers official opening roster has $952K of Cap Space with Kane not on LTIR.”

One of the interesting questions, if they do put Kane on LTIR, is how long he’ll stay there. On LTIR, the Oilers could potentially swing big and try to add a defenseman to fill what appears to be a hole on the right side. But, ideally, Kane staying on LTIR is a short-term fix.

