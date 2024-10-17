The Edmonton Oilers finally picked up a win, but the season hasn’t started as the team might have hoped. David Amber and the crew at Hockey Central plunged into Edmonton Oilers’ disappointing opening to the season. In their discussion, they asked what’s gone wrong.

Below, the panel analyzes vital issues facing the team. In the video below, they offer insights into how the Oilers might turn things around. Their analysis touches on the penalty kill, defensive struggles, and Connor McDavid‘s potential breakout.

The Oilers Have Struggled on Their Penalty Kill

One of the Oilers’ biggest concerns early in the season has been their penalty kill. Currently dead last in the NHL at 56.3%, as Amber highlighted, the team was historically strong in this area during last season’s playoffs. They killed off 30 straight penalties. However, that success has been hard to replicate in the new season. In their first six penalty kills, they gave up five goals—a shocking drop-off.

The experts point out that the Oilers’ personnel changes have played a significant role in this regression. Key penalty-killers like Ryan McLeod, Warren Foegele, and Cody Ceci have left the team. Their absence has led to a reshuffle of roles. While the Oilers were perfect in their last game, their overall penalty-kill rate is just 44%. That’s a huge concern moving forward. Amber emphasized that goaltending is crucial for any penalty kill unit. In short, the Oilers need more consistency from their goalies to stabilize this aspect of their game.

With Some News Defensive Pairings, There Have Been Adjustments

Another area that has drawn attention is the Oilers’ defensive pairings, particularly after losing Vincent Desharnais and Cody Ceci. Amber and his colleagues discussed how Ceci’s absence has impacted the team’s defensive structure. Ceci’s departure to San Jose left a gap on the blue line. Specifically, his pairing with Darnell Nurse had previously brought out the best in Nurse’s game. With new faces like Travis Dermott trying to find their place, the Oilers are still adjusting to the changes.

Darnell Nurse of the Edmonton Oilers looking for consistent defenseman to play with

The top pairing of Mattias Ekholm and Evan Bouchard is expected to be solid. But the shuffling of the second and third pairings takes time to settle. As Amber noted, this adjustment period will be crucial in determining whether the Oilers can regain their defensive footing in the coming games.

Connor McDavid Hasn’t Broken Out Despite Potential

Despite the team’s early struggles, McDavid can always lead the team back on track. Amber noted McDavid’s exceptional track record against the Flyers. Last night, he assisted on Leon Draisaitl‘s overtime game-winner. With that, McDavid is currently on an 11-game point streak against Philadelphia. He has now put up 27 points in those matchups.

Before the game, the Hockey Central panel predicted McDavid was primed for a breakout night. He put up two assists. That doesn’t quite qualify when you consider how many three and four-point nights he had last season. McDavid’s leadership and offensive output are exactly what the Oilers need to snap out of their early-season funk.

Have the Oilers Turned the Corner with Their Comeback Win?

The Oilers might have found the spark they needed with their comeback win against the Flyers on Tuesday night. Battling back from behind and overcoming a physical Flyers team, they secured an overtime goal and claimed the extra point. That resilience could be a turning point for Edmonton.

The big question is whether this marks the beginning of a successful stretch. Are the Oilers on their way to a string of victories? Time will tell, but this gritty win suggests they might be ready to turn things around.

