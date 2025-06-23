Anaheim Ducks
Trevor Zegras Traded to Philadelphia Flyers for Multiple Pieces
Trevor Zegras has been traded by the Anaheim Ducks to the Philadelphia Flyers for several pieces on Monday.
Elliotte Friedman broke the news on Monday that the Anaheim Ducks were in discussions with several teams about a Trevor Zegras trade. Not long later, he broke the news that Zegras was being traded to the Philadelphia Flyers.
OFFICIAL: We have acquired forward Trevor Zegras in exchange for forward Ryan Poehling, the 45th pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a 2026 4th-round pick. https://t.co/ltue1kEXk6— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) June 23, 2025
Further reports by Pierre LeBrun note the return as Ryan Poehling, pick 45 overall this year, and a 4th-round pick in 2026 for Zegras.
Zegras has one year left on a deal that pays him $5.75 million. He will then become a pending RFA. LeBrun notes, “Ducks and Flyers had been talking for a bit, but it escalated quickly this morning.”
Poehling, 26, is a speedy depth two-way centre with skill, especially as a puck carrier and passer. He played in 68 games for the Flyers last season and had 31 points. He’s more of a bottom-six depth center who is strong in front of the net and likes to cause chaos for opposing goaltenders.
For the Flyers, they’re landing a dynamic center with skill who can produce high-end offense, but is also working on his two-way game. During the 2022-23 season, Zegras led the Ducks in points (65), goals (23), game-winning goals (3), and overtime goals.
More to come. Check back as we update this story..
