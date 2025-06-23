Trevor Zegras Traded to Philadelphia Flyers for Multiple Pieces

Elliotte Friedman broke the news on Monday that the Anaheim Ducks were in discussions with several teams about a Trevor Zegras trade. Not long later, he broke the news that Zegras was being traded to the Philadelphia Flyers.

OFFICIAL: We have acquired forward Trevor Zegras in exchange for forward Ryan Poehling, the 45th pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a 2026 4th-round pick. https://t.co/ltue1kEXk6 — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) June 23, 2025

Further reports by Pierre LeBrun note the return as Ryan Poehling, pick 45 overall this year, and a 4th-round pick in 2026 for Zegras.

Zegras has one year left on a deal that pays him $5.75 million. He will then become a pending RFA. LeBrun notes, “Ducks and Flyers had been talking for a bit, but it escalated quickly this morning.”

Poehling, 26, is a speedy depth two-way centre with skill, especially as a puck carrier and passer. He played in 68 games for the Flyers last season and had 31 points. He’s more of a bottom-six depth center who is strong in front of the net and likes to cause chaos for opposing goaltenders.

For the Flyers, they’re landing a dynamic center with skill who can produce high-end offense, but is also working on his two-way game. During the 2022-23 season, Zegras led the Ducks in points (65), goals (23), game-winning goals (3), and overtime goals.

