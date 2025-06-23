Anaheim Ducks Likely to Trade Trevor Zegras This Week

As per a report by Elliotte Friedman, “According to multiple sources, the Anaheim Ducks are in “significant discussions” with multiple teams on a Trevor Zegras trade, and the likelihood is growing the talented 24-year-old forward could be traded this week.”

There have been rumors surrounding a Zegras trade over the previous two seasons, but uncertainty and injuries have derailed trade discussions. The Ducks have a solid group of centermen, all of whom are developing. Meanwhile, Friedman adds, “… it’s always seemed like the day would come where he’d get a fresh start, and we appear to be reaching that point.”

Trevor Zegras trade talk Ducks

Zegras, 24, could be an interesting target for a team that wants dynamic skill and offense, but doesn’t mind working with a player who is often polarizing and trying to become a better two-way asset. Zegras has a reputation for being gifted offensively, but not always dedicated on the defensive side. Friedman added that the Ducks praised him for diversifying his game in 2024-25 to become more of a two-way player. It will be interesting to see if that is enough to warrant a solid return in any trade.

Zegras has one year left on a deal that pays him $5.75 million. He will then become a pending RFA. If Anaheim can clear his contract off their books, they could take massive swings in free agency, given that they already have a ton of cap space.

