Anaheim Ducks
Anaheim Ducks Likely to Trade Trevor Zegras This Week
The Anaheim Ducks are reportedly in “significant discussions” with multiple teams on a Trevor Zegras trade,
As per a report by Elliotte Friedman, “According to multiple sources, the Anaheim Ducks are in “significant discussions” with multiple teams on a Trevor Zegras trade, and the likelihood is growing the talented 24-year-old forward could be traded this week.”
There have been rumors surrounding a Zegras trade over the previous two seasons, but uncertainty and injuries have derailed trade discussions. The Ducks have a solid group of centermen, all of whom are developing. Meanwhile, Friedman adds, “… it’s always seemed like the day would come where he’d get a fresh start, and we appear to be reaching that point.”
Zegras, 24, could be an interesting target for a team that wants dynamic skill and offense, but doesn’t mind working with a player who is often polarizing and trying to become a better two-way asset. Zegras has a reputation for being gifted offensively, but not always dedicated on the defensive side. Friedman added that the Ducks praised him for diversifying his game in 2024-25 to become more of a two-way player. It will be interesting to see if that is enough to warrant a solid return in any trade.
Zegras has one year left on a deal that pays him $5.75 million. He will then become a pending RFA. If Anaheim can clear his contract off their books, they could take massive swings in free agency, given that they already have a ton of cap space.
Next: $3.5 Million Holding Up Deal Between Maple Leafs and Top Forward
More News
-
NHL News/ 24 hours ago
$3.5 Million Holding Up Deal Between Maple Leafs and Top Forward
Things aren't looking good between the Toronto Maple Leafs and John Tavares, with about...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 1 day ago
Is Now the Right Time for the Oilers to Trade for John Gibson?
With John Gibson back on Edmonton’s radar and Anaheim open to retaining salary, the...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Maple Leafs Might Balk at UFA “Offer” from Mitch Marner
Mitch Marner is set to meet with several teams, but his "UFA" offer to...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Insider: McDavid to Re-Sign, But Oilers to “Undo” Past Mistakes
Top insiders say Connor McDavid will re-sign with the Oilers, but GM Stan Bowman...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 2 days ago
Blackhawks Acquire Andre Burakovsky from Kraken in Trade
The Blackhawks added veteran scoring depth by acquiring Andre Burakovsky from the Kraken in...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Flames and Top Defenseman Ready to Part Ways, Trade Talks Open
The Calgary Flames are ready to trade Rasmus Andersson and he's reportedly ready to...
-
‘How Does He Not End Up a Leaf?’: Analyst Says of Top Free Agent
Analyst Nick Kypreos believes the Maple Leafs are a top destination for a Cup-winning...
-
Contract Talks Between Maple Leafs and Knies Hit Potential Snag
The Toronto Maple Leafs and Matthew Knies are far apart in contract negotiations, raising...
-
Jonathan Toews Signing Contract with the Winnipeg Jets
While not official until July1, Jonathan Toews has an agreement to sign a contract...
-
Dallas Stars/ 3 days ago
Stars’ Marchment Trade Sparks More NHL Tax Concerns in NHL
Dallas GM Jim Nill traded Mason Marchment to Seattle, honoring his tax preference, potentially...