Oilers Trade Evander Kane to Canucks In Cap Clearing Deal

Evander Kane announced on social media that he has been traded to the Canucks. Other insiders are now reporting that Kane has been traded to Vancouver, which his agent Dan Milstein confirms, but he says Canucks and Oilers still waiting on official trade call with the league. No salary was retained in the Kane deal.

Evander Kane injury update Oilers

Pierre LeBrun notes that three teams were interested, according to Kane’s agent. Kane also goes back home to Vancouver, which was the player’s preference.

The Canucks get Evander Kane. In exchange, the Oilers clear the full $5.125 million off the books and receive Ottawa’s 2025 4th-round pick.

Kane wrote in a post on social media:

As my time with the @EdmontonOilers has now come to a close, I want to take a moment to sincerely thank the entire organization, my teammates, and the incredible community of Edmonton. To the Oilers Ownership, front office, coaching staff, and trainers—thank you for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be a part of such a respected and passionate franchise. Your support meant everything, and I’ll always be grateful for the chance to compete in the blue and orange.

Kane thanked his teammates for the battles, memories, and playoff runs, and expressed gratitude to Edmonton fans for their unwavering support. He reflected on the pride of playing at Rogers Place and the lasting relationships built in the city. Kane now looks ahead to joining the Vancouver Canucks, calling it an honor to play for the team he grew up watching. He’s excited to return to his hometown and represent a passionate hockey city once again.

This is not the only move the Oilers are expected to make. Viktor Arvidsson has also been the subject of trade discussions and is working with the team to find a fit. LeBrun notes that most of this space cleared by the Oilers will go to cover the jump in Leon Draisaitl‘s salary, as well as the increase Evan Bouchard will get.

The Canucks will be getting a motivated Kane, who is likely to produce well in a contract year. The #Oilers have $17 million in cap space after the Kane trade. If they can move Arvidsson without retaining salary then they would have $21 million to work with. What the Oilers do with their cap space may determine how to judge this trade at the end of the 2025-26 season.

Next: Golden Knights Eyeing Hertl Trade to Take Big Marner Swing