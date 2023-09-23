Travis Sanheim Not Bitter About Summer Trade Rumors With Flyers

As reported by NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Jordan Hall, late June saw swirling trade rumors involving Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim and discussions with the St. Louis Blues, particularly centering around Torey Krug. The trade chatter intensified in the lead-up to the NHL draft, where Sanheim’s name emerged in discussions. Ultimately, the bigger trade never came to fruition, with Kevin Hayes heading to St. Louis instead.

Now, with his eight-year, $50 million contract extension in effect, one that boasts a no-trade clause, Sanheim spoke about that period of time saying it wasn’t fun, but he understands it was business.

Said he’s had good conversations with Keith Jones, Danny Briere and John Tortorella. He wants to be in Philly, said he had great summer and is ready to “hit the ground running.” pic.twitter.com/s851IQjmZA — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) September 22, 2023

The potential deal involving Krug fell through as the Blues’ defenseman exercised his no-trade clause to halt the transaction. This period was undeniably tense for Sanheim, who candidly acknowledged, “It’s a challenging situation to be in, but it’s the nature of the business, and I comprehend the team’s stance.” He expressed his satisfaction with remaining in Philadelphia, emphasizing that it was the primary motivation behind his decision to commit to an eight-year extension in 2022.

Reflecting on the experience, Sanheim remarked, “For about a week, it was quite a whirlwind, with constant phone calls. It was tough,” he continued, “It’s not where you want to find yourself, but it’s part of the business, and I understand that, I understand where the team is at. Nevertheless, I’m here today. I chose to sign an eight-year deal here because I want to be in Philadelphia. I’m excited, I appreciate the camaraderie within our team, and now it’s in my hands. I’m enthusiastic, and I’ve had a productive summer.”

Could Sanheim Still Be Moved?

It’s important to note that Sanheim’s comprehensive no-trade clause grants him control over his future with the Flyers for the next four seasons. After that period, it morphs into a 12-team no-trade list.

In the event that the Flyers struggle or relations between Sanheim and the team sour over the next four seasons, and he feels ready to move on, there’s every possibility the player and the team revisit the idea of moving him to another location. If Flyers management approaches him to consider waiving the no-trade clause, he’ll have some leverage as to where he winds up.

That said, it doesn’t seem like now that he’ll be traded in the foreseeable future. Not unless he has a monster season and teams come calling with a desire to do something as the salary cap takes a sizeable jump.

