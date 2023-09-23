The hockey world collectively held its breath as Logan Cooley, the Arizona Coyotes’ young prodigy, delivered an unforgettable performance in his NHL preseason debut. The 18-year-old sensation made waves across social media platforms and within the hockey community with his jaw-dropping, spin-o-rama goal against the Los Angeles Kings in a preseason game held in Australia on Friday.

Cooley’s remarkable goal began with a display of dazzling stick-handling skills. He carved his way down the boards, executing a reverse spin to leave a bewildered defender in his wake. Showing composure beyond his years, he spun once more, seamlessly shifting towards the center of the ice, setting himself up for a shot that would become an instant highlight-reel candidate.

The puck rocketed off Cooley’s stick and sailed past the Kings’ goaltender, leaving fans and analysts alike in a state of awe. The goal’s audacity and execution immediately sparked chatter on social media, with fans and even some media pundits heralding Cooley as a potential Calder Trophy contender for the NHL’s Rookie of the Year.

He went on to score another beauty in the shootout and won First Star of the Game honors.

Just His First Game

While the excitement surrounding Cooley’s debut is palpable, it’s worth remembering that he accomplished this feat in his very first NHL game, albeit in preseason. The prospect of him challenging the likes of Connor Bedard for the Calder Trophy might be a tad premature, as the grueling NHL season is a marathon, not a sprint.

Logan Cooley crazy goal

The Arizona Coyotes’ fans had high praise for Cooley, saying, “Logan Cooley has arrived”. Others said things like, “The Arizona Coyotes have something special in this kid!”, “LOGAN COOLEY ARE YOU SERIOUS” , and “Goal of the year candidate from Logan Cooley… IN PRESEASON”. All were fair assessments. His potential is undeniable.

As the hockey world eagerly awaits Cooley’s regular-season debut, it’s clear that the NHL has a new star on the rise. Only time will reveal the true extent of Cooley’s impact on the league, but one thing is certain: Logan Cooley has left an indelible mark in the minds of hockey fans worldwide with his extraordinary preseason performance.

