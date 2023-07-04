Trade Talks Stall After Alex DeBrincat Unreal Contract Ask Surfaces

The trade speculation surrounding Alex DeBrincat has generated significant interest, with early reports indicating the Detroit Red Wings as a preferred destination for the Michigan native. But, trade talks have hit the skids and Detroit appears to be out, with other teams dropping like flies too, thanks simply to the contract demands DeBrincat and his camp have appeared to put out there in the NHL universe.

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic believed the Red Wings would be a logical fit. However, the Ottawa Senators actively pursued a DeBrincat trade over the past few weeks and their efforts failed to yield a deal. Despite granting permission for DeBrincat’s agent to explore other teams, a suitable contract couldn’t be secured, resulting in a halt in trade discussions.

Senators GM Pierre Dorion acknowledged the varying degrees of interest from teams across the league in acquiring DeBrincat, however, TSN Insider Darren Dreger reported on the Ray and Dregs Podcast that DeBrincat’s camp is seeking an eight-year, $70.2 million contract. “If that’s holding up a trade, and it sounds like it might be, then it’s got to be up to Alex DeBrincat to reconsider or maybe he stays in Ottawa,” Dreger said. The Red Wings, Stars, and Ducks were among the interested parties, but recent free-agent signings may limit their ability to engage in bidding, and their reported disinterest in DeBrincat’s terms raises uncertainties.

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun highlighted the lingering issue of DeBrincat’s situation holding up other business for the potential teams involved. If the Senators can move DeBrincat’s $9 million contract for the upcoming season, they may acquire a roster player in return based on the offers received.

Additional teams, including the Carolina Hurricanes, Washington Capitals, Seattle Kraken, St. Louis Blues, New York Islanders, and New York Rangers, could benefit from DeBrincat’s scoring prowess. However, it remains uncertain if they have the salary cap space and willingness to pursue a trade for DeBrincat.

There is No Imminent Trade Out There Yet

During the 32 Thoughts podcast, Elliotte Friedman revealed that three secretive general managers, Lou Lamoriello (Islanders), Steve Yzerman (Red Wings), and Pat Verbeek (Ducks), are involved in the discussions. DeBrincat’s agent, Jeff Jackson, clarified that no trade agreement has been reached, emphasizing the need for such an agreement before entering negotiations. Jackson expressed patience while awaiting progress in the ongoing trade discussions.

As the trade landscape evolves, DeBrincat’s future remains uncertain, leaving fans and teams eagerly anticipating further developments.

Coming off a strong season, Alex DeBrincat, 25, showcased his scoring prowess with 27 goals and 66 points in 82 games. Senators GM Pierre Dorion expressed optimism, stating that he anticipates DeBrincat’s production to return to his career average in the upcoming season. “If he comes back to us, we know he had 27 goals, but whether he plays for us or plays for another team, we know he’s going to get 40 to 45 goals again,” Dorion said.

