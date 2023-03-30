Travis Hamonic Looking to Re-Sign With Senators

Defenseman Travis Hamonic has found a home in Ottawa where he feels comfortable. After years of trying out different clubs and wrestling with issues surrounding the NHL bubble, family needs, and rumors he only wanted to play in a specific geographical location, Hamonic feels like the Senators are a great fit and he’s hoping there’s a spot for him on this team moving forward.

Ian Mendes of The Athletic writes that defenseman that the d-man is looking to sign another deal with the Ottawa Senators and doesn’t want to pursue other free agency options this summer. While the market is less appealing than in most other years and Hamonic could do well among teams that could use a veteran blueliner who could eat minutes, the pending UFA is just hoping the Senators offer him an extension. He is currently finishing up a deal that pays him $3 million and while he didn’t give hints about the next type of contract he’d be looking to sign, one would have to assume it would be fairly team-friendly given his age and comfort level in Ottawa.

Mendes cites Hamonic who said:

“I love it here. And I want to say that from the bottom of my heart. My wife and kids are so happy here. They are really settled here. And the community has really welcomed us. On a personal level, this is a no-brainer. And with the hockey team, this is headed in the right direction. This organization is on the upswing.”

Mendes adds that Hamonic has been fairly effective this season. He’s leading the team with 142 blocked shots but is also leading all Senators’ defencemen in scoring this month. He’s still got some game left and the Senators could do a whole lot worse.

