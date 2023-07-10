Trading DeBrincat Opens the Door for Senators to Sign Tarasenko

The Ottawa Senators find themselves in need of a new addition to their top six following Alex DeBrincat’s trade to the Detroit Red Wings. However, a potential solution may be on the market in the form of Vladimir Tarasenko. Recent rumors surrounding Tarasenko’s future had initially pointed towards a potential deal with the Carolina Hurricanes, only to take a sudden twist when the agreement fell through and Tarasenko sought new representation.
It appears that Tarasenko’s expectations for his upcoming free agency were not met, leading him to part ways with his previous agent, Paul Theofanous, and enlist the services of Pat Brisson and J.P. Barry from CAA. This unexpected move has left many wondering about the Russian winger’s next move.
Speculation suggests that the Ottawa Senators have quietly been monitoring the situation and could be a potential landing spot for Tarasenko. Offering him a coveted top-six role, the Senators could provide the perfect fit for the talented forward. However, there are still indications that the Carolina Hurricanes remain in the picture as potential suitors for Tarasenko’s services.
Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun said, “I really think that’s the avenue they’re going to try to go down. Whether that’s going to work or not, I’m not sure. I think the Carolina Hurricanes are still in there.” He adds that the Senators can offer him a top-six role and that it would be a perfect fit for the Senators.
DeBrincat Was Always Going to the Red Wings
As for DeBrincat, the young winger fulfilled his desire to join the Detroit Red Wings. According to Garrioch, Senators General Manager Pierre Dorion engaged in trade discussions with the New York Islanders, Dallas Stars, and Anaheim Ducks. However, it was DeBrincat himself who played a significant role in steering the trade negotiations towards Detroit. The talented forward was willing to take a pay cut and made it clear to other teams that a long-term deal was not on the table.
With these developments, the Senators face the task of filling the void left by DeBrincat’s departure and remain engaged in the Tarasenko sweepstakes as they look to bolster their lineup for the upcoming season. Hockey fans eagerly await further updates on Tarasenko’s future destination and the Senators’ ongoing pursuit of a top-six solution.
