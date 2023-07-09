Alex DeBrincat has been traded to the Detroit Red Wings both the Ottawa Senators and Red Wings organizations confirmed on Sunday. A report first broken by NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, he stated, “DeBrincat will be traded to Detroit. Again, I’m not sure of the package… It will not be a long, long-term extension, I’m told. 4-5 years, I think.” David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period is reporting, “DeBrincat has agreed to an extension with Detroit. Hearing 4-years, $7.875M AAV range.”

Bruce Garrioch is reporting, “Sens acquire Dominik Kubalik, prospect D Donovan Sebrango, a conditional 2024 first-round pick and 2024 4th round for Alex DeBrincat.”

UPDATE: The #RedWings have signed Alex DeBrincat to a 4-year extension with an AAV of $7,875,000. pic.twitter.com/F3aiEpzqO1 — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 10, 2023

A skilled scoring winger renowned for his ability to generate and convert scoring opportunities consistently, his underrated passing skills and ability to put up goals made him a great add for Detroit who were believed to be the frontrunners in acquiring DeBrincat. He hails from the Detroit suburb of Farmington Hills, so it would make sense for him to play for his hometown team.

Previous speculation regarding a potential deal between the Ottawa Senators and the Red Wings had slowed down but the Red Wings always stayed in the lead when it came to possible destinations. While a deal may have been on the table around the NHL Draft last month, it appeared to have changed or been eliminated altogether. Rumblings then suggested that the uncertainty stems from the winger’s next potential contract and Red Wings’ General Manager Steve Yzerman’s reluctance to sign DeBrincat to a lucrative long-term deal. Yzerman aims to avoid surpassing Dylan Larkin’s 8-year, $8.7 million contract extension, and he seems hesitant to come close to that figure.

Yzerman took a firm stance, not favoring a lengthy contract extension for DeBrincat that would come into effect next summer when his current deal still has one more year remaining. DeBrincat, on the other hand, was apparently not willing to accept a hometown discount. Negotiations between Yzerman and DeBrincat were ongoing, with the Wings refraining from making any official announcements until an agreement was reached. To this point, one still hasn’t been announced. Yzerman has a reputation as a tough negotiator who is generally reluctant to engage in long-term contracts. It sounds like he won out here.

DeBrincat is currently an unsigned RFA who is one year away from unrestricted free agency.

