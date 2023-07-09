Making Sense Of Canadiens Rumored Pursuit of Ryan O’Reilly

Multiple reports have surfaced suggesting that several Montreal Canadiens players expressed a desire for the team to acquire Ryan O’Reilly during the summer. O’Reilly ultimately decided to sign with the Nashville Predators, the Habs’ desire to pitch for him, if true, reflects the mindset of the players and their eagerness to keep the rebuild window as narrow as possible, even though O’Reilly may not be the ideal signing during a transitional period.
Blain Potvin of The Hockey Writers shed light on the situation, mentioning Elliotte Friedman’s list of frontrunners for O’Reilly’s services, which included Toronto, Detroit, Montreal, Nashville, and Vancouver. The revelation that Montreal was in talks with the centerman came as a surprise. Jeff Marek further explained that some Canadiens players had requested General Manager Kent Hughes to pursue O’Reilly. However, he was unable to find a way to come through for his players.
O’Reilly, being an older player with perhaps his best years behind him, makes sense for Nashville as a character guy with Barry Trotz at the helm and trying to reshape the reputation of the team as one that isn’t settled into the idea of living in Nashville and being on-the-cusp contenders every year. Toronto wanted to keep him too, but GM Brad Treliving mentioned that playing in your hometown can kind of be a thing for players. St. Louis would have been open to bringing him back, but that ship apparently sailed. Montreal? It’s an interesting choice, but perhaps not terribly surprising considering rumors of their interest in him date back to 2018.
Are the Canadiens Closer Than We Think?
If the Canadiens wanted O’Reilly to both produce on the ice and be a mentor and guide for younger talent bubbling up through the Habs’ system, the fact that Hughes was willing to consider the players’ input and attempts to meet their demands is significant. It demonstrates trust and the value placed on their opinions. The fact that he didn’t overpay also demonstrates restraint or a willingness to deviate from long-term plans.
Clearly, the players want to be better now and Hughes is open to making that happen. However, he’s not willing to sacrifice the long-term objectives of the organization just to make a splash. As the Canadiens continue their journey, their commitment to both short-term success and long-term sustainability remains at the forefront of their decision-making process.
Next: Truth About Rumors Bertuzzi Circled Back to Bruins In NHL Free Agency
More News
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 1 day ago
The Truth About Trade Rumors Linking the Canadiens to Lafrenière
Rumors swirl about a possible trade involving Alexis Lafrenière, with the Montreal Canadiens among...
-
Featured/ 2 days ago
Is a Trade Request Part of Logan Couture’s Future in San Jose?
All eyes are on Erik Karlsson, but will Logan Couture be the next player...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 2 days ago
Red Wings Now Have Room to Acquire DeBrincat Following Zadina Departure
With the termination of Zadina's contract, the Detroit Red Wings now have ample room...
-
Arizona Coyotes/ 3 days ago
UFA D-Man Matt Dumba Being Pursued by the Arizona Coyotes
Multiple teams have shown interest in UFA defenseman Matt Dumba, but the Arizona Coyotes...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 3 days ago
Filip Zadina’s Contract Being Terminated, Walking Away from $4.6M
Filip Zadina has been placed on waivers for the purposes of a contract termination....
-
Featured/ 4 days ago
Max Domi Has Plans When It Comes to His Future with the Maple Leafs
Max Domi wants to stay with the Toronto Maple Leafs for the long term,...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Sharks and Canucks Talking Big One-for-One Trade
The San Jose Sharks and Vancouver Canucks have been working on one-for-one trade including...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
Maple Leafs Unwilling to Meet William Nylander Contract Demands [Report]
Contract negotiations between the Maple Leafs and William Nylander hit a roadblock as they...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 6 days ago
Red Wings’ Filip Zadina Requested Trade, Waived for Future Move
The Detroit Red Wings have placed Filip Zadina on waivers, seeking a fresh start...
-
Boston Bruins/ 6 days ago
Bruins Eyeing Mark Scheifele in Trade Talks to Fill Center Position
With potential retirements looming, the Bruins are actively exploring a trade for Winnipeg's Mark...