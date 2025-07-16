Edmonton Oilers
Trade Watch: Oilers Connected to $27M Veteran Forward?
The Oilers are reportedly targeting a top-six scoring upgrade as an insiders says there’s pressure for a game-changing move this offseason.
NHL insider Nick Kypreos and Sportsnet analyst Nick Kypreos came out with an update to his Trade Board on Tuesday. Interestingly, he labels the Edmonton Oilers among the teams “under the most intense pressure to add a game-changing player.” As he worked through his list of players, the last name on it was Jonathan Marchessault of the Nashville Predators, who Kypreos believes is a fit.
Marchessault, 34, joined the Predators last summer as part of a push by the team to get better quickly. They also signed Steven Stamkos and Brady Skjei. However, after a disappointing season in which Nashville finished 28th overall, the organization may already be reconsidering the moves they made. In some way, like the Oilers, who moved on from Viktor Arvidsson and Jeff Skinner, the Predators might be open to a deal. It would be a course correction, of sorts.
Marchessault’s production dipped to 21 goals, half of the 42 he tallied in his final season with the Vegas Golden Knights. He seems open to a fresh start and if the Predators can find the right trade partner, maybe there’s something there. He’s got four years left on a $27.5 million contract.
Would the Oilers Actually be a Fit?
Despite a down year, Marchessault still posted a respectable 56 points in 78 games. With a $5.5 million cap hit through 2028-29, the length of his deal could complicate trade talks. Kyreos writes:
There are several teams that have a need to add scoring into their top-six mix, including Ottawa, Toronto and Edmonton. The question would be if he’d lift his no-movement clause to go anywhere. Marchessault’s contract runs another four seasons with a $5.5-million cap hit.
It sounds like the preference is Montreal. But, there would be fewer places to rebound and have a productive season than in Edmonton. The question is whether the Oilers really need him. They added Ike Howard and are bringing in Matt Savoie. Andrew Mangiapane was signed and is expected to get a look in the top six. Is there room for Marchessault? One would think the Oilers could find room, given his pedigree as a scorer.
In the right situation, he could return to 30-goal form. For a team like Edmonton with Stanley Cup aspirations and a need for scoring depth, he could be a compelling target — if the Oilers are comfortable with the contract commitment.
Next: Kadri May Waive No-Trade Clause for Leafs and Unexpected Canadian Team
More News
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 8 hours ago
Did the Montreal Canadiens Just Sign Their Second-Line Center?
The Canadiens signed Joe Veleno to a one-year, $900K deal—but he’s expected to fill...
-
NHL News/ 9 hours ago
Canucks Eye Cap Space Trade, Competing with Leafs for $8M Forward
With limited cap space, the Canucks are exploring trade options to free up salary—while...
-
NHL News/ 10 hours ago
CBA Change Gives Canucks Leverage in Quinn Hughes Talks
A looming CBA change gives the Canucks an edge in re-signing Quinn Hughes, but...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 11 hours ago
Is Anyone Willing to Roll the Dice on Mason McTavish?
Could a bold offer sheet pry Mason McTavish from the Ducks? With Anaheim hesitant...
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 day ago
Flames Want Top Winger in Doable Andersson Trade with Stars
The Flames are exploring trade options for Rasmus Andersson, with the Dallas Stars showing...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Kicked Tires on Silovs Trade, But Key Issue Held Them Back
The Oilers showed interest in Arturs Silovs before his trade to Pittsburgh, but backed...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 1 day ago
Was a Low-Cost Forward the Reason Canadiens Backed Off Kyrou Trade?
Montreal reportedly re-engaged the Blues in trade talks for Jordan Kyrou, but a young,...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Dumba Deal the ‘First Domino’ as Penguins Eye Blockbuster Trade
The Penguins’ trade for Matt Dumba could be the first step in a major...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Fans Cold on the Idea of Oilers Taking a Gamble on $15M Goalie
The Oilers face a critical decision in net—lock in a team-friendly rate or risk...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
What if Reaves Was Right?: Maple Leafs Could Have Big Problem
Ryan Reaves’ blunt exit comments highlight a deeper issue in Toronto—success with the Maple...