Trade Watch: Oilers Connected to $27M Veteran Forward?

NHL insider Nick Kypreos and Sportsnet analyst Nick Kypreos came out with an update to his Trade Board on Tuesday. Interestingly, he labels the Edmonton Oilers among the teams “under the most intense pressure to add a game-changing player.” As he worked through his list of players, the last name on it was Jonathan Marchessault of the Nashville Predators, who Kypreos believes is a fit.

Marchessault, 34, joined the Predators last summer as part of a push by the team to get better quickly. They also signed Steven Stamkos and Brady Skjei. However, after a disappointing season in which Nashville finished 28th overall, the organization may already be reconsidering the moves they made. In some way, like the Oilers, who moved on from Viktor Arvidsson and Jeff Skinner, the Predators might be open to a deal. It would be a course correction, of sorts.

Marchessault’s production dipped to 21 goals, half of the 42 he tallied in his final season with the Vegas Golden Knights. He seems open to a fresh start and if the Predators can find the right trade partner, maybe there’s something there. He’s got four years left on a $27.5 million contract.

Would the Oilers Actually be a Fit?

Despite a down year, Marchessault still posted a respectable 56 points in 78 games. With a $5.5 million cap hit through 2028-29, the length of his deal could complicate trade talks. Kyreos writes:

There are several teams that have a need to add scoring into their top-six mix, including Ottawa, Toronto and Edmonton. The question would be if he’d lift his no-movement clause to go anywhere. Marchessault’s contract runs another four seasons with a $5.5-million cap hit.

Jonathan Marchessault trade rumors: Oilers a fit?

It sounds like the preference is Montreal. But, there would be fewer places to rebound and have a productive season than in Edmonton. The question is whether the Oilers really need him. They added Ike Howard and are bringing in Matt Savoie. Andrew Mangiapane was signed and is expected to get a look in the top six. Is there room for Marchessault? One would think the Oilers could find room, given his pedigree as a scorer.

In the right situation, he could return to 30-goal form. For a team like Edmonton with Stanley Cup aspirations and a need for scoring depth, he could be a compelling target — if the Oilers are comfortable with the contract commitment.

