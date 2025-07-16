Montreal Canadiens
Kadri May Waive No-Trade Clause for Leafs and Unexpected Canadian Team
Nazem Kadri is reportedly open to waiving his no-trade clause for a return to the Maple Leafs — or a surprising move to a rival team.
As rumors swirl, Nazem Kadri remains a potential trade chip for the Calgary Flames. According to Nick Kypreos, the veteran center may be willing to help facilitate a move, if it’s to one of two teams. Perhaps there are others, but Kypreos reported that Kadri is open to waiving his full no-movement clause to join either the Montreal Canadiens or the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The link to Toronto is not new. However, the Canadiens’ connection to Kadri is intriguing, if only because of the history of the two franchises. Both are looking to add a proven top-six forward.
Kadri, 33, will be highly sought after if he’s open to being traded. His 67-point season included a career-best 35 goals. He’s under contract for four more seasons at a $7 million cap hit, which, as the salary cap climbs, is a team-friendly deal.
His full no-move clause is set to convert to a modified no-trade clause in 2026, and teams are always looking for quality centers.
Kadri commented recently that he’s heard the speculation regarding a reunion with the Maple Leafs. He was fine with people talking about it, but didn’t hint one way or another about his preference toward the idea.
Montreal, meanwhile, is still rebuilding and actively searching for a No. 2 center. He’d fit in well there, moving Kirby Dach down the lineup, or potentially sending him back the other way in the trade.
While no deal appears imminent, Kadri’s reported willingness to consider moves to either Canadian market will become a storyline to watch.
