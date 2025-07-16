Are Any of the Oilers’ Rumored Goalie Targets Realistic?

The Edmonton Oilers were/are being linked to a variety of goaltending rumors this offseason, but most of them appear more smoke than fire. Some names have already found new homes, while others have addressed speculation. There are a couple of names still out there, but let’s put some of these baseless rumors to rest.

Arturs Silovs Traded to the Penguins

Perhaps the most plausible option is no longer on the market. According to insider Frank Seravalli, the Oilers were among the teams interested in acquiring Arturs Silovs before the Vancouver Canucks traded the young netminder to the Pittsburgh Penguins. The NHL insider is reporting that Edmonton reportedly held internal discussions but ultimately passed, questioning whether Silovs would truly be an upgrade over their current tandem of Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard.

Bob Stauffer, Oilers radio analyst, confirmed Edmonton’s interest but suggested the Canucks weren’t likely to deal Silovs within the division unless necessary. Instead, the Oilers could explore options like Michael DiPietro or Nico Daws if they hit waivers.

The Penguins paid a modest price—Chase Stillman and a 2027 fourth-round pick—for Silovs, but even that wasn’t enough to convince the Oilers to gamble on a goalie with an unproven NHL track record.

Tristan Jarry Is a Maybe, But a Long-Shot

If the Oilers passed on a less expensive Silovs, it’s unlikely there’s anything to rumors they are interested in Tristan Jarry. One could argue that Jarry has a more proven NHL track record, but while Edmonton searches for improvements in net, the salary cap is a serious issue. Jeff Marek recently floated Jarry as a potential fit, but his $5.375 million cap hit and declining numbers make that unlikely.

Tristan Jarry of the Penguins continues to be the subject of trade talk

Despite a decent bounce-back late in the 2024-25 season, Jarry remains a risky option. It’s doubtful the Penguins would retain enough salary to make it viable for Edmonton.

The Oilers Have Not Considered Carter Hart

As for Carter Hart, and any speculation the Oilers might try to sign him if found not guilty, rumors were quickly shut down by radio host Jason Gregor, who stated unequivocally that Edmonton has never considered the controversial goaltender from Sherwood Park, Alberta. Even if he’s found not guilty in his ongoing legal case, this might be something the Oilers steer clear of.

If and when a ruling comes down from the judge in late July, it will take time for NHL teams to even open up to the idea that Hart should be given another opportunity.

Sorokin Talks About Trade Rumors

The biggest name to be mentioned—New York Islanders star Ilya Sorokin—was briefly tied to Edmonton through loose speculation, but both his agent and the Isles have denied any trade talks. Dan Milstein posted, “Ilya Sorokin has a full no-trade clause and has never been part of any trade discussions — not at any point. Surprised this needs correcting, but here we are.” He added, “There’s a difference between reporting facts and creating buzz around yourself.”

Sorokin’s full no-move clause and $8.25 million cap hit make him an unrealistic target for the cap-strapped Oilers.

In the end, despite the chatter, the Oilers seem to be sticking with what they have in net. Unless a surprise deal emerges, the organization appears confident in Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard, especially under a new goalie coach heading into 2025-26.

Next: Fans Cold on the Idea of Oilers Taking a Gamble on $15M Goalie

