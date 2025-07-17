Beer League Loss Adds Twist to McDavid Buzz: Oilers or Leafs?

Edmonton Oiler fans might be freaking out that Connor McDavid hasn’t signed a contract extension, but he doesn’t seem overly concerned about it. McDavid, along with his best friend Leon Draisaitl, was seen in Newmarket, Ontario, at a beer league game. They weren’t just at the beer league game, either. They were playing in it.

Connor McDavid takes the ice at a beer league game in Newmarket, ON tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/zyrG3hD2s2 — BarDown (@BarDown) July 17, 2025

Despite being two of the NHL’s most dominant players, the duo couldn’t avoid a 6-2 defeat in the casual mid-summer matchup, with social media lighting up after a local goalie made a highlight-reel save on McDavid.

The unexpected appearance sparked a wave of excitement—and introduced another opportunity for Toronto fans to poke fun at Edmonton fans waiting for McDavid to “sign his contract extension”leave Edmonton for Toronto.”

The game was nothing more than McDavid and Draisaitl having some fun and making the day of some players in the area. “Imagine getting off your 9-5 and having to try and stop Connor McDavid,” wrote Barstool Sports.

McDavid’s participation has also reignited speculation about his future. Eligible to sign a contract extension this summer, the Oilers captain has yet to commit beyond his current deal, which expires in July 2026. With deep Ontario roots, rumors continue to swirl about the Toronto Maple Leafs making a play for the generational talent if he hits free agency.

Meanwhile, Draisaitl’s presence beside McDavid—both in Newmarket and throughout the summer—has fans joking that he won’t leave his linemate’s side until an extension is signed.

McDavid grew up a Maple Leafs fan

Everyone seeing this as anything more than two friends on a vacation and getting in a fun workout should breathe a little. Oilers fans shouldn’t panic that McDavid being in Ontario and playing in a beer league game means he’s destined to leave the Oilers. Toronto fans shouldn’t jump to the conclusion that it means McDavid’s sights are set on being a Maple Leaf.

Perhaps the biggest concern (but not really) is that they lost. The Score joked, “Just like in the playoffs, McDavid and Draisaitl are down BAD in the first period.” Neither player ended up not scoring and their team lost by four goals.

Next: Are Any of the Oilers’ Rumored Goalie Targets Realistic?