Tarasenko Trade Talk Resurfaces: He Has Not Rescinded Trade Request

As trade rumors surround a few names that many NHL insiders have been following closely for a few weeks now, one name is resurfacing after months of strong play and silence on the trade front when it comes to his departure from the St. Louis Blues. That player is Vladimir Tarasenko and talk has been over the past 24 hours that there’s a good chance he’s traded because it’s still what the player would like and the Blues are trying to clear cap space.

As per Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, “Unlike Jake DeBrusk, Tarasenko’s trade request has never been rescinded.” He adds that the player is still not happy with how the organization handled his health issues and notes, “After the Blues questioned Tarasenko’s commitment and character – even though their own doctor botched two shoulder surgeries – and left him exposed in the Expansion Draft, Tarasenko responded with the best season of his career.”

Tarasenko put up one of the best seasons in his career last year, leading the team in scoring and proving any questions about his production had little to do with his skill level, but had almost all to do with his health. Seravalli adds, “Now, Tarasenko is one year away from free agency, and the benefit for the Blues is they can certainly get more for him this time around as a proven difference-maker.”

As for what a package looks like, it’s likely going to be less than what J.T Miller might get if traded by the Vancouver Canucks and potentially a little more than what Kevin Fiala got, who was traded by the Minnesota Wild to the Los Angeles Kings (a first-round pick and a prospect). Because this is essentially a cap dump for the Blues, the return won’t be tremendous.

The Blues need to get players like Jordan Kyrou and Robert Thomas signed by the end of the 2022-23 season. They also have David Perron as a pending UFA this season. Seravalli says the team would like to reshape their blue line a bit and that means moving out money, including Tarasenko and possibly a player like Torey Krug.

Kevin Weekes adds that fans should keep an eye on Tarasenko this week. He notes: “6X 30+ Goal Scorer Vladi Tarasenko and St.Louis have been a good match for each other, but I’m hearing his name drawing interest in the marketplace from other clubs. He’s fresh off an 82 Pt season.” Tarasenko, 30, is in the last year of his deal with St. Louis at a $7.5M cap hit.

