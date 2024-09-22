Trade Talks Continue Involving Cam Fowler and Others in Anaheim

Trade speculation continues to swirl around Cam Fowler, but the Anaheim Ducks’ veteran defenseman is staying focused, even if recent reports are that he’d like a trade to be done before the season starts and is willing to expand his no-trade clause to include more teams.

Entering his 15th season, Fowler is no stranger to hearing his name in trade rumors, and while he remains committed to the Ducks until the right opportunity presents itself, both the Ducks and the defenseman are open to a change. General manager Pat Verbeek confirmed that ongoing discussions with Fowler and his agent, Pat Brisson, could lead to a move if the right situation arises for both sides.

Meanwhile, David Pagnotta appeared on NHL Network and said there is plenty of talk surrounding the blueliner, even though nothing is imminent.

The Anaheim Ducks have several players that could be on the move this season. @TheFourthPeriod talks about who could be on their way out of Anaheim. @JamisonCoyle | #FlyTogether | #NHLTonight pic.twitter.com/lzosb4qEqF — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) September 21, 2024

Verbeek said, “If there’s any situation that makes sense to either Cam or the hockey club, then we’ll explore something. He added, “And if it doesn’t, he’s here. He’s fully committed to the Anaheim Ducks.”

Fowler Would Like a Change But Isn’t Necessarily Expecting One Now

Fowler said he’s not unfamiliar with his name being in trade rumors. It started before he signed an eight-year extension in 2017 and they’ve popped up now and again since then. “I’ve been through something like this before,” Fowler told The Athletic. “At the end of the day, I’m here committed to being the best I can for this team.”

Cam Fowler of the Anaheim Ducks is used to his name coming up in trade talk

Fowler isn’t the only Ducks player dealing with trade talk. Goalie John Gibson has been open to a move, but his large contract and declining performance have complicated potential trades. Trevor Zegras, meanwhile, has faced rumors that he may not fit into Verbeek’s long-term plans despite his creative playmaking. Pagnotta says he’s open to a change of scenery as well.

For now, Fowler and everyone else who is the subject of trade speculation for the Ducks remain in Anaheim. Fowler could be the first to move and he’s open to a trade if the right fit emerges. With a limited no-trade clause, his future is still up in the air and it’s not clear who is looking at him for their roster.

