Oilers Could Take Advantage of UFA Stalemate in Toronto and Vancouver

With Jack Roslovic still unsigned two weeks into free agency, the Edmonton Oilers may have an opportunity to strike while other teams stall. Once linked closely to the Toronto Maple Leafs and now reportedly in talks with the Vancouver Canucks, Roslovic remains available — a situation Edmonton could use to its advantage.

The 28-year-old forward, coming off a 22-goal, 39-point campaign with the Carolina Hurricanes, was believed to be seeking a deal in the $4 million range. However, with what appears to be less interest than expected, and cap space available for several teams, Roslovic either hasn’t found the money he’s seeking or the fit. As time passes, his asking price may drop rapidly.

If the Oilers are looking to add forward depth without overspending, Roslovic could be a perfect buy-low option. He may see them as a destination where he has a chance to win and can explode offensively. He’ll just need to work with them on the salary.

Jack Roslovic could be a UFA target for the Oilers

Why Are the Leafs and Canucks Stalling on Roslovic?

Toronto’s apparent hesitation is telling, but it might have to do with their preference to add Dakota Joshua. Despite having cap space and a rumored desire to sign Roslovic, the Leafs chose to trade for Joshua and are still juggling salary. They now have just over $2.9 million in cap space. That’s more than the Oilers, but one less spot in the top nine is now available. Roslovic would seemingly be pushed down to the bottom six, if not the fourth line.

Vancouver, who just traded Joshua to the Leafs, is now linked to Roslovic — but Canucks insider Rick Dhaliwal notes the team may explore other options. The Canucks are inconsistent in their performance. They signed several of their own players, but also moved a handful of contracts, and have had a lot of drama surrounding their franchise. Few analysts seem comfortable saying this team is done making changes. That’s not always comfortable for a UFA who might want more stability and a chance to win.

For the Oilers, Roslovic offers versatility — a right-handed shot who can play both wing and center. While not a primary play driver, he thrives next to elite talent and could be a solid fit alongside Leon Draisaitl. The Oilers are going with youth, giving Ike Howard and Matt Savoie good looks, but there’s no guarantee either will transition quickly into productive NHL players. With the market cooling, Edmonton might be able to sign Roslovic well below his initial price tag.

