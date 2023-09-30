Trade Idea for Lightning Ahead of Maple Leafs Waiver Move

In the wake of the devastating news about their starting goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy being sidelined for eight to 10 weeks due to back surgery, the Tampa Bay Lightning are urgently exploring goaltending solutions. Coincidentally, the Toronto Maple Leafs find themselves with an available netminder in Martin Jones, who might be the answer to Tampa’s goaltending woes.

Toronto recently signed the experienced 33-year-old goalie Jones to a one-year contract worth $875,000. Originally, the Maple Leafs’ plan was to have Ilya Samsonov and Joseph Woll as their goaltending duo for the upcoming season. But, considering both players have relatively little NHL experience, the Leafs felt the need for a veteran third-string option. Unfortunately, when it comes to Jones, the necessity for him to clear waivers adds an intriguing layer to the situation.

According to Andrew Forbes of The Hockey Writers, considering Tampa Bay’s need for a cost-effective solution during Vasilevskiy’s absence, Jones could be a viable option for the Lightning. Although it might seem illogical on the surface for the Lightning to trade for Jones, given the possibility of claiming him off waivers, a trade could make some sense. All Tampa would have to do is make it known they intend to claim the goaltender if another team doesn’t. In this scenario, the Maple Leafs, aware that they won’t get significant value in a trade, might prefer to make a deal with Tampa Bay rather than risk losing Jones for no return at all.

Could Jones Be The Short-Term Fix Tampa Needs?

For the Lightning, acquiring Jones offers a short-term fix. He comes with a budget-friendly contract, a proven ability to perform under pressure, and demonstrated skills that might outshine other available options.

With Jones potentially fitting seamlessly into the Lightning’s roster, the trade could be mutually beneficial. Tampa secures a reliable backup goaltender for Vasilevskiy’s absence, while Toronto ensures they get something in return for a player they might otherwise lose on waivers.

The alternative is to argue that Jonas Johansson might serve the Lightning well as a temporary replacement. In his first game for the Lightning after the Vasilevskiy injury announcement, Johansson allowed no goals on 42 shots and made 13 high-danger stops.

