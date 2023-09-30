Trade Idea for Lightning Ahead of Maple Leafs Waiver Move

In the wake of the devastating news about their starting goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy being sidelined for eight to 10 weeks due to back surgery, the Tampa Bay Lightning are urgently exploring goaltending solutions. Coincidentally, the Toronto Maple Leafs find themselves with an available netminder in Martin Jones, who might be the answer to Tampa’s goaltending woes.
Toronto recently signed the experienced 33-year-old goalie Jones to a one-year contract worth $875,000. Originally, the Maple Leafs’ plan was to have Ilya Samsonov and Joseph Woll as their goaltending duo for the upcoming season. But, considering both players have relatively little NHL experience, the Leafs felt the need for a veteran third-string option. Unfortunately, when it comes to Jones, the necessity for him to clear waivers adds an intriguing layer to the situation.
According to Andrew Forbes of The Hockey Writers, considering Tampa Bay’s need for a cost-effective solution during Vasilevskiy’s absence, Jones could be a viable option for the Lightning. Although it might seem illogical on the surface for the Lightning to trade for Jones, given the possibility of claiming him off waivers, a trade could make some sense. All Tampa would have to do is make it known they intend to claim the goaltender if another team doesn’t. In this scenario, the Maple Leafs, aware that they won’t get significant value in a trade, might prefer to make a deal with Tampa Bay rather than risk losing Jones for no return at all.
Could Jones Be The Short-Term Fix Tampa Needs?
For the Lightning, acquiring Jones offers a short-term fix. He comes with a budget-friendly contract, a proven ability to perform under pressure, and demonstrated skills that might outshine other available options.
With Jones potentially fitting seamlessly into the Lightning’s roster, the trade could be mutually beneficial. Tampa secures a reliable backup goaltender for Vasilevskiy’s absence, while Toronto ensures they get something in return for a player they might otherwise lose on waivers.
The alternative is to argue that Jonas Johansson might serve the Lightning well as a temporary replacement. In his first game for the Lightning after the Vasilevskiy injury announcement, Johansson allowed no goals on 42 shots and made 13 high-danger stops.
Next: Oilers Make Series of Cuts Following Campbell’s Big Win
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 hours ago
Oilers Make Series of Cuts Following Campbell’s Big Win
The Edmonton Oilers made a number of roster cuts following a big outing by...
-
NHL News/ 5 hours ago
3 Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ Preseason Win Over Canadiens
On Friday night, the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-1. What were...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Lightning Looking at Multiple Goalie Fixes Amid Vasilevskiy Injury
Tampa Bay Lightning navigate goalie shortage post-Vasilevskiy surgery, exploring options from free agency to...
-
Featured/ 1 day ago
5 Interesting Facts About Penguins Sidney Crosby
Sidney Crosby is an amazing hockey player - a generational talent. What are five...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
4 NHLers Overestimating Their Current Team’s Chances To Win
There are some NHL players in the final year of their current deals, many...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Andrei Vasilevskiy Has Successful Back Surgery, Out 8-10 Weeks
Tampa Bay Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy undergoes successful back surgery, aiming for an 8-10 week...
-
Featured/ 3 days ago
Double Disrespect Hints Stamkos’ Time in Tampa Bay Ending
The Tampa Bay Lightning are taking a hard stance with Steven Stamkos but it's...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
5 Reasons the Edmonton Oilers Will Win the Western Division
The Edmonton Oilers made a bit of a postseason run in 2022-23. They will...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Patrick Kane’s Recovery Video Released, Likely to Sign in a Month
A video released showing Patrick Kane's impressive recovery journey following hip surgery hints at...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Tarasenko’s Impact on Senators: Experience and Enthusiasm
Newcomer Vladimir Tarasenko is bringing scoring to the Ottawa Senators. But what else does...