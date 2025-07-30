Carolina Hurricanes
Potential Karlsson-to-Hurricanes Trade Hits Snag, Per NHL Insider
A rumored deal sending Erik Karlsson to the Hurricanes makes sense on paper, but an NHL insider isn’t sold on the move.
A speculated trade fit that would send elite offensive defenseman Erik Karlsson to the Carolina Hurricanes may be losing steam, according to NHL insider Frank Seravalli. The Hurricanes were seen by some as a logical landing spot, but Seravalli wonders if Carolina would first have to answer a difficult question.
Speaking during a Bleacher Report “Open Ice” livestream, Seravalli acknowledged that, on paper, the Hurricanes make sense for the veteran blueliner. With over $10.5 million in available cap space and Brent Burns and Dmitry Orlov no longer on the roster, Carolina could feasibly absorb Karlsson’s $10 million cap hit—especially if Pittsburgh retains salary.
“Karlsson wants to play for a contender,” Seravalli said. “And with Carolina losing Burns, the right side could use that boost. He fills a need there.”
Seravalli wasn’t sold on this deal. While Karlsson remains an elite puck-moving defenseman, he’s a bigger commitment financially, and it will require trade assets to land him. The 35-year-old tallied 53 points in 82 games last season, but two straight seasons out of the playoffs could impact his productivity.
Comparatively, Hurricanes blueliner Shayne Gostisbehere re-signed this offseason at just $3.2 million per year and posted 45 points in 70 games last season, plus nine more in the playoffs.
Is Karlsson a Huge Upgrade Over Gostisbehere?
“Let’s say we could get Karlsson at $7.5 million,” Seravalli posed. “How much better is he than Gostisbehere, who’s running your power play for significantly less?”
It’s a fair question, and if a deal doesn’t get done, it appears that could be the main snag. Seravalli believes the marginal upgrade may not justify the Hurricanes’ making this trade. It would be a splash, but would it be the right one?
Carolina may ultimately decide it’s better off with a less expensive version of what they know. Seravalli points out that there might be some curiosity about how much more Karlsson could produce on a better team like the Hurricanes, but the financial risk may not be worth the reward.
