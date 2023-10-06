3 Reasons Fraser Minten Makes the Maple Leafs Roster

In a matter of a year, Toronto Maple Leafs’ prospect forward Fraser Minten has come extremely far. He played his fifth preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday — a 5-4 overtime win — and, while Minten didn’t score, it is important to note, that neither did the Red Wings when he was on the ice.

In short, he did nothing to play himself off the team and that might be enough to get him on this opening night roster.

Minten Is Still with the Maple Leafs, And He’s Still Thriving

Minten is still with Toronto; and, by and large, he’s playing well. His success isn’t a one-off. The standout prospect has been turning heads during the preseason and with only a single preseason game remaining, Keefe has already indicated there’s a chance he could make the team.

In the video below, Luke Fox and Shawn McKenzie discuss how Minten has become the biggest surprise of the Maple Leafs’ pre-season.

What Are Three Reasons Minten Has a Chance to Be on the Team’s Roster?

Does the young center have a chance to crack the opening night roster for the Maple Leafs? The answer is yes! Extrapolating from the video, here are three reasons why Minen might just win a spot with the Maple Leafs:

Reason One: Minten Is Defensively Responsible and Solid In His Two-Way Play

Firstly, Minten has demonstrated that he’s an exceptionally good defensive player. He’s responsible and committed to playing a two-way game. Throughout the preseason, he’s consistently shown his defensive ability in all the little and big things.

Fraser Minten Maple Leafs prospect

Furthermore, Minten positions himself effectively above the puck. He makes smart plays to disrupt the opponent’s offense. Such defensive reliability is highly valued by his Maple Leafs’ coaches, who see Minten’s ability to contribute on both ends as a huge benefit.

Reason Two: Minten Has Great Chemistry with Matthew Knies

Secondly, Minten has already developed notable chemistry with fellow prospect Matthew Knies. Their on-ice partnership has been one of the highlights of the preseason and they’re both sharp knives in the Maple Leafs’ drawer; their intelligent playing styles complement each other well.

Particularly, Minten is smart, both on and off the ice. He brings a cerebral approach to the game, one that works seamlessly with Knies’ hard forechecking and playmaking abilities. If Minten makes the team, his chemistry with Knies could add depth and versatility to the team’s lineup. Is there a chance they would play together? Why not?

Reason Three: Minten Is a Center, and the Maple Leafs Need a Third-Line Center

Finally, among the key factors working in Minten’s favor is that the team needs a third-line center. William Nylander played on the wing tonight against the Red Wings and scored two goals – including the overtime winner. Does anyone think there’s going to be a permanent move on the horizon that puts Nylander back at center? In a word, NO!

Minten’s skill set aligns with the requirements of a center role. That, in itself, makes him a strong candidate to fill the position. He has the ability to contribute defensively and make smart plays in the offensive zone. Therefore, he’s smart and skilled enough to take on an NHL center’s responsibilities. If he continues to impress, Minten could eventually be the solution the Leafs are looking for in their lineup.

Where Would Minten Play and Who Would He Play With?

If Minten wins a spot on the Maple Leafs’ opening night roster, he’s likely to slot in as the third-line center (3C). Keefe will leverage his chemistry with Knies and it would inevitably make sense to use both young players on the same line. Moreover, this pairing could provide a combination of defensive responsibility and offensive creativity, giving the Maple Leafs a well-rounded third line.

"We need to make a decision on Fraser."



Fraser Minten, a legit centre prospect, has played his way into the conversation — and Maple Leafs camp just got interesting: https://t.co/83S7xXt63I pic.twitter.com/oLcFiXZhUZ — luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) October 5, 2023

Minten’s role as a third-line center also allows him to contribute on special teams, particularly on the penalty kill. He might just become a wizard there. He has the IQ and the defensive skills to make himself a valuable addition.

Obviously, Minten has not made it – at least not yet. His spot on the roster is far from guaranteed. That said, his preseason play has certainly put him in contention for a role on the Maple Leafs roster.

Amazing. And how fun for fans if he actually could jump to the roster without missing a beat? I know that I’m eagerly awaiting the final decision.

