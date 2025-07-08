NHL Talk
Top Prospect Gavin McKenna Picks Penn State, Nets Big NIL Payday
Projected 2026 NHL No. 1 pick Gavin McKenna is heading to Penn State, where he’ll earn a groundbreaking $700K through NIL deals,
In a move that could reshape the future of college hockey, 17-year-old phenom Gavin McKenna, the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, has committed to play for Penn State in the 2025-26 season. The Medicine Hat Tigers superstar, who posted an incredible 129 points in 56 WHL games last season, is reportedly set to earn $700,000 through Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals while playing for the Nittany Lions.
BREAKING: Multiple sources indicate that Gavin McKenna will commit to Penn State University for 2025-26— Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) July 7, 2025
One of the most electrifying prospects chooses the Nittany Lions. A game-changing get for PSU hockey.
Read more: https://t.co/5L6NFs8rqq pic.twitter.com/8KodDOh5nW
McKenna’s decision to choose the NCAA route over the CHL signals a significant shift in how top hockey prospects may view their development path. Fewer than 5% of elite CHL players have opted for college hockey, but lucrative NIL opportunities like the one McKenna secured could change everything.
Penn State’s aggressive NIL strategy paid off, landing what many consider the best prospect to ever commit to the program in any sport. According to reports, Penn State’s national championship odds for 2025-26 jumped to +500 following the announcement.
McKenna’s move not only boosts Penn State’s on-ice potential but sets a precedent for elite hockey talent to get paid while delaying entry into the NHL. With top-tier facilities, financial incentives, and the chance to build their brand through television deals and the popularity of Big 10 sports, college hockey will become an increasingly attractive alternative.
It will be intriguing to see how long the $700K figure McKenna is getting lasts as the going rate for top prospects. It could get to a point where staying in school could rival — or even surpass — the benefits of an NHL entry-level contract.
