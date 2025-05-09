Edmonton Oilers
Top NHL Agent Declines Kings GM Interview, Holland Up for Role
A Top NHL agent has declined an interview for the Kings GM position, and Ken Holland seems to be a leading candidate.
Amid reports that the Los Angeles Kings are seeking new front office leadership following Rob Blake’s exit, Pat Brisson, a top NHL agent and co-head of CAA’s Hockey Division has emerged as a potential candidate. It makes sense considering agents have made the jump to general manager positions in the past and Brisson has negotiated over $1 billion in contracts for stars like Sidney Crosby and Patrick Kane.
However, it sounds like he’s not terribly interested in interviewing for the role.
As per Pierre LeBrun, “Pat Brisson is not expected to be interviewed as part of the Kings front office search. The veteran agent at this point not interested in leaving his work at CAA.” Meanwhile, former Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland has emerged as a candidate, says Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported on Friday’s 32 Thoughts Podcast.
He notes:
“One of the names that is starting to circulate a little bit right now for the Kings is Ken Holland. He was in the mix for the Islanders and I am reserving judgment for where I think the Islanders could be going here.” He added, “But I’ve heard Holland’s name with the Kings and if they go external, he may have a shot here.”
The Kings were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs this season and have been eliminated quickly in several consecutive playoff series. In each of the past four seasons, Los Angeles fell to Connor McDavid and the Oilers, which could explain why a former Oiler executive is a candidate for the job.
