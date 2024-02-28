The Toronto Maple Leafs are preparing to take the ice tonight. As they do, they are led in scoring by three players. These players are William Nylander, Auston Matthews, and Mitch Marner. All three are having great scoring seasons. How do they rank in the team’s scoring with 25 games remaining?
William Nylander Leads the Maple Leafs in Scoring
Nylander is the team’s leading scorer with 78 points over 57 games. He’s been a force since the beginning of the season and started the season on a franchise-setting season-opening point streak that ended at 17 games when Toronto lost 4-3 in overtime to the Chicago Blackhawks. To date, he has scored 31 goals and added 47 assists. His ability to find the back of the net and set up his teammates makes him a key player to watch in tonight’s game.
William Nylander (Right-Winger)
- Games Played: 57
- Goals: 31
- Assists: 47
- Points: 78
- Plus/Minus: +2
- Time on Ice: 20:02
- Power Play Goals: 9
- Power Play Assists: 22
- Game-Winning Goals: 3
- Shots: 235
- Shooting Percentage: 13.2%
Auston Matthews Is Second on the Maple Leafs in Scoring
Meanwhile, Matthews has an impressive 52 goals in just 56 games. He has also added 25 assists and stands now with 77 points. What makes him so formable is his remarkable shooting percentage of 21.5%. He’s the best goal producer in the NHL by a long shot and is running away with the Rocket Richard Trophy this season. His elite offensive talent gives him the ability to change the course of a game with his scoring. Can he hit 75 goals on the season? He’s on that pace.
Auston Matthews (Center)
- Games Played: 56
- Goals: 52
- Assists: 25
- Points: 77
- Plus/Minus: +24
- Time on Ice: 21:03
- Power Play Goals: 15
- Power Play Assists: 9
- Game-Winning Goals: 0
- Shots: 242
- Shooting Percentage: 21.5%
Mitch Marner Is Not Far Behind in Third Place in Maple Leafs Scoring
While Marner is not the goal-producer his teammates are, he’s an extraordaire playmaker. With his next assist, he will hit the 50 mark on the season. He’s been instrumental in setting up scoring opportunities for his teammates – and he has a special chemistry with Matthews. However, Marner can also score and now has put up 23 goals of his own for a total of 72 points in 56 games. He’s on track for 100 points. Can he make it?
Mitchell Marner (Right-Winger)
- Games Played: 56
- Goals: 23
- Assists: 49
- Points: 72
- Plus/Minus: +22
- Time on Ice: 21:18
- Power Play Goals: 6
- Power Play Assists: 17
- Game-Winning Goals: 1
- Shots: 139
- Shooting Percentage: 16.5%
This Maple Leafs Threesome Are Three of the Strongest in the NHL
Together, these three stars form the backbone of the Maple Leafs’ offense. They are producing at a rate they’ve never before reached this season. As they head into the last 25 games of the season, Maple Leafs fans can expect nothing short of great performances from these three scoring leaders.
Can all three hit the 100-point mark? There’s a good chance.
