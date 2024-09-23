Tony DeAngelo Signs With SKA Saint Petersburg of the KHL

Tony DeAngelo has signed a one-year deal with SKA Hockey Club of Saint Petersburg of the KHL. “I’m excited to be here,” DeAngelo said when conducting his first interview on Monday. He will wear the number 24 on his jersey, according to the team announcement.
At 28, he was placed on the trade block earlier in the year and often served as a healthy scratch the last couple of seasons. He posted 11 points in 31 games with Carolina in 2023-24, averaging a career-low 14:20 of ice time per game. He played a season with the Flyers before that, playing 70 games a notching 42 points.
Tony DeAngelo’s career has been marked by controversy, starting with suspensions in junior hockey for violating the OHL’s Harassment and Abuse/Diversity Policy and abuse of officials. His professional career has also seen disciplinary actions, including a 2021 buyout by the Rangers after reports of a physical altercation with teammate Alexandar Georgiev.
There was hope that perhaps he could get on with an NHL team this season but when he wasn’t added to an NHL camp on a PTO, the writing was on the wall that he would have to go overseas.
DeAngelo, 28, became a UFA this summer after his second run with the Carolina Hurricanes. Recently, DeAngelo became the third former NHLer to sign with SKA this off-season, joining Sergei Plotnikov, Mikhail Grigorenko, Nikita Zaitsev, and Evgeny Kuznetsov.
