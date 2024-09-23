Noah Philp Among Standouts in Oilers 3-2 OT Preseason Win Over Jets

While there were strong performances from Matt Savoie, Raphael Lavoie, and Cam Dineen, it was Noah Philp made a strong and surprising impression in the Edmonton Oilers’ first preseason game, a 3-2 OT win over the Winnipeg Jets.
The 26-year-old right-shot center, who stepped away from hockey for over a year, delivered a standout performance that has many wondering if he could see NHL action this season. Philp dominated in the face-off circle, going 9-3, and improved his skating, while playing with more explosiveness and speed.
“What we want from Philp is what he provided today,” said head coach Kris Knoblauch. He added that a right-handed centreman who can win face-offs is a hole they’d like to fill. “We’ve got lots of left-shot guys throughout our lineup who can win key face-offs and Derek Ryan was a big part of that (draws) as our right-shot center but we need more depth there,” the coach added.
When you consider the path Philp has taken to get back into the game for the Oilers, his game was even more impressive. He drew a penalty that led to a goal from teammate Raphael Lavoie and came close to scoring himself. “I have a lot of respect for him not playing a game for 16, 17 months, and to come into an NHL exhibition game and play as well as he did today, that’s a good first step,” said Knoblauch.
Could Philp Get Some NHL Action This Season for the Oilers?
Having played for the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors in the 2022-23 season, where he tallied 19 goals, Philp could make things interesting for Edmonton this year. He’s unlikely to crack the opening roster, given the Oilers’ depth at forward, but his size (6’3”, 200 pounds), two-way play, and special teams make him the kind of player who could get a callup if he continues his strong play in the minors.
This is a player that few likely expected much from, and while it’s only one game, fans might not want to go to sleep on the not-so-young prospect.
