Kessel Hoping for NHL Preseason Opportunity, Teams Still Unsure

Phil Kessel hasn’t played an NHL game since April 24, 2023, when he suited up for the Vegas Golden Knights in the regular season. While the winger played all 82 games that year, he was scratched for several playoff games during Vegas’ Stanley Cup run. Now, as the 2024-25 season approaches, Kessel remains unsigned, and questions linger about whether he will catch on with a team in time.
According to a report by Pierre LeBrun in The Athletic, Kessel is not ready to retire and is eager to prove himself with a team, even if that means starting on a professional tryout (PTO) contract.
His agent, Wade Arnott, has been in contact with a few teams that are waiting to see how their training camps and preseason unfold before making any moves. “He’s also not begging for a job, but he genuinely believes he can still help someone,” LeBrun writes.
Kessel Staying In Shape Ahead of the Season
Kessel has been skating with NHL players in Arizona, staying in shape and preparing for a potential opportunity. LeBrun notes that the 36-year-old has made it clear it teams that he’s not concerned about maintaining his ironman streak, which currently stands at 1,064 consecutive games. He is open to taking on any role, including sitting out games if it means being helpful.
Unfortunately, time away is Kessel’s worst enemy here. Having already missed a full season in 2023-24, teams will have growing concerns about how long it will take for him to get back up to speed. Kessel remains confident he can still make an impact, but how many NHL clubs agree?
He’s won three Stanley Cups and scored over 400 career goals, but that may not be enough.
